iPhone 12 price drops to surprisingly low! Buy it for 24749; save over 34000 NOW

Buying iPhone 12 today can fetch you a lot of savings. The phone worth Rs. 59900, can be yours for Rs. 24749. Know how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 21 2023, 10:41 IST
iPhone 15: 5 things that are tipped to be rolled out on launch
image caption
1/5 USB-C port: All four iPhone 15 models are tipped to feature a USB-C port while replacing the years-old Lightning port. (Unsplash)
iPhone 15
2/5 Dynamic Island arrival: Unlike iPhone 14 series, Apple is expected to bring the Dynamic Island to the standard variants of the iPhone 15 lineup too. This will be a big upgrade that will completely ditch the notch display from the flagship iPhone series. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 48MP camera: Apple analysts believe that the iPhone 15 will receive an upgraded camera similar to the Pro version while getting a 48MP upgrade from a 12MP primary camera. (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 Bigger display: So far, we have seen the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 with a display size of 6.1 inches. However, several leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 could feature a 6.2-inch display. Also, all iPhone 15 models are expected to get slightly curved bezels. (HT Tech)
iPhone 15
5/5 A16 Bionic chipset: Last year, iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus had to settle for the old A15 Bionic chipset, while the new A16 Bionic chipset was an exclusive on iPhone 14 Pro models. iPhone 15 is expected to get an A16 Bionic chipset. (Divya / HT Tech)
iPhone 12
View all Images
Save over Rs. 34000 on iPhone 12 today by buying it for just Rs. 24749. (Unsplash)

Want to own an iPhone or switch to a new one? You can now be an Apple iPhone 12 owner and that too at a massively reduced rate. You can save over Rs. 34000 on the iPhone worth Rs. 59900 today on Flipkart. All you need to do is nab the 64GB storage variant of the Apple iPhone 12 with the help of some alluring offers. Notably, the deals are also available on other storage variants of the iPhone 12. Here are the offer details you need to know.

iPhone 12 price drop on Flipkart

The 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 worth Rs. 59900 is available with an initial discount of 9 percent for Rs. 53999 on Flipkart. The discounted price of the 128GB variant is Rs. 56999 against Rs. 64900. While, the 256GB variant can be yours for Rs. 66999 against Rs. 74900. This is not all! The cost can further come down of all the variants of the iPhone 12 with the help of the exchange and bank offers. Check the details below.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can get another up to Rs. 29250 off on the discounted rate of all the storage variants of the iPhone 12. Flipkart has also informed that you can get extra Rs. 3000 off on exchange of select models. Bank offers can be availed too. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer (with maximum benefit) the cost of the 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 can come down to Rs. 24749, 128GB to Rs. 27749 and 256GB to Rs. 37749.

B08L5TGWD1

Meanwhile, the bank offers being provided on the phone include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; Rs. 2000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions; and Rs. 2000 off on HDFC Debit Card EMI transactions.

In order to grab any of the iPhone 12 models with this amazing price drop all you need to do is visit Flipkart, search for iPhone 12 and select the storage and colour variant. You will then be able to see the price drop and offer details displayed on the screen.

Notably, the Apple iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, 6.1 inch super retina XDR display, 12MP dual rear camera setup along with a 12MP selfie camera, and more. The phone not only offers great battery life but amazing performance.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Apr, 10:41 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News iPhone 12 price drops to surprisingly low! Buy it for 24749; save over 34000 NOW
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here
Angry Birds
Sega Sammy in $776 million deal to buy Angry Birds maker Rovio
Minecraft
Minecraft 1.20 major update release: Know Trails and Tales new features, release date and more
Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets