iPhone 12 price drops to surprisingly low! Buy it for 24749; save over 34000 NOW

Want to own an iPhone or switch to a new one? You can now be an Apple iPhone 12 owner and that too at a massively reduced rate. You can save over Rs. 34000 on the iPhone worth Rs. 59900 today on Flipkart. All you need to do is nab the 64GB storage variant of the Apple iPhone 12 with the help of some alluring offers. Notably, the deals are also available on other storage variants of the iPhone 12. Here are the offer details you need to know.

iPhone 12 price drop on Flipkart

The 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 worth Rs. 59900 is available with an initial discount of 9 percent for Rs. 53999 on Flipkart. The discounted price of the 128GB variant is Rs. 56999 against Rs. 64900. While, the 256GB variant can be yours for Rs. 66999 against Rs. 74900. This is not all! The cost can further come down of all the variants of the iPhone 12 with the help of the exchange and bank offers. Check the details below.

If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can get another up to Rs. 29250 off on the discounted rate of all the storage variants of the iPhone 12. Flipkart has also informed that you can get extra Rs. 3000 off on exchange of select models. Bank offers can be availed too. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer (with maximum benefit) the cost of the 64GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 can come down to Rs. 24749, 128GB to Rs. 27749 and 256GB to Rs. 37749.

Meanwhile, the bank offers being provided on the phone include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card; Rs. 2000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions; and Rs. 2000 off on HDFC Debit Card EMI transactions.

In order to grab any of the iPhone 12 models with this amazing price drop all you need to do is visit Flipkart, search for iPhone 12 and select the storage and colour variant. You will then be able to see the price drop and offer details displayed on the screen.

Notably, the Apple iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic Chipset, 6.1 inch super retina XDR display, 12MP dual rear camera setup along with a 12MP selfie camera, and more. The phone not only offers great battery life but amazing performance.