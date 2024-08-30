iPhone 16 launch on September 9: Here’s when you may be able to buy the iPhone
Check out the predicted iPhone 16 series preorder date to know when you can book your new-generation iPhone just after the September 9 launch event.
Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 16 series at the upcoming Apple Event 2024 on September 9. The upcoming iPhone series is rumoured to include four new models, the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. All the models are expected to get significant upgrades in comparison to last year's iPhone 15 series. As the launch timeline nears, many of you must be waiting to get your hands on the devices. Therefore, check out the expected preorder sale dates to book your new iPhone 16 model.
iPhone 16 series preorder date
Based on Apple's previous year's trends, the company usually launched the product on the second week of September, supposedly on Tuesday and starts the pre-order on Friday of the same week. However, this year Apple is hosting the Glowtime event 2024 on Monday, due to the US presidential debate on Tuesday. Therefore, the preorder bookings could go live on Friday of a similar week which is dated September 13.
If you want to wait for the official sale to begin, then several reports claim that the iPhone 16 series could be on sale on September 19 or September 20. However, we must wait for the official announcement to confirm the preorder and sale dates to get our hands on the iPhone 16 series.
iPhone 16 series price expectations
As of now, it is expected that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus would cost similar to last year's iPhone 15 standard models which had a starting price of $799. However, in India, the prices may differ due to new budget announcements. Furthermore, the iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to get a $100 price hike due to expensive camera modules, Apple Intelligence, and other major upgrades. Again, in India, the prices may differ as the iPhone 16 Pro models are rumoured to be assembled in India.
iPhone 16 series rumoured upgrades
Based on reports all iPhone 16 models are speculated to get a new Capture Button to manage several camera functionalities. Additionally, the iPhone 16 series is expected to be powered by the new A18 series chipset that may offer improved performance.
