 iPhone 16 to help Apple hit ₹33,55,518 crore revenue this year, Glowtime event 2024 to be a massive push: Report | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News iPhone 16 to help Apple hit 33,55,518 crore revenue this year, Glowtime event 2024 to be a massive push: Report

iPhone 16 to help Apple hit 33,55,518 crore revenue this year, Glowtime event 2024 to be a massive push: Report

According to Counterpoint research, Apple’s main product lines are likely to experience growth this year as compared to 2023 when the company recorded a year-on-year fall.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Aug 29 2024, 14:14 IST
iPhone 16 to help Apple hit <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>33,55,518 crore revenue this year, Glowtime event 2024 to be a massive push: Report
iPhone 16 launch will take place on September 9. Along with iPhone 16, the company is also expected to launch iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. (X.com/Apple Hub)

iPhone 16 launch is just a few days away and Apple is gearing up for the Glowtime 2024 event on September 9. iPhone 16 series is believed to come with a few cosmetic changes and massive upgrades in terms of features, the biggest one being the Apple Intelligence. The company is betting big on the iPhone 16 series and ahead of Apple event 2024, it has even pushed the production of iPhone 16 series models. As we approach the iPhone 16 launch, a new market intelligence report suggests that iPhone 16 will help Apple hit 33,55,518 crore revenue this year. According to Counterpoint research, Apple's main product lines are likely to experience growth this year as compared to 2023 when the company recorded a year-on-year fall.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch details: How Apple could end up killing most Android mid-range mobiles

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹134,900
Buy now
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 512GB
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹100,600₹109,900
Buy now
12% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹70,499₹79,900
Buy now
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹146,999₹159,900
Buy now

Apple Intelligence to be the key factor

As mentioned in a report by 9to5Mac, Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak believes Apple Intelligence will be key to driving new hardware sales.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

“In terms of growth rates, and now with the advent of Apple Intelligence, the services segment does seem very exciting. It is poised to grow at a much faster rate than hardware. However, in terms of absolute revenue growth, hardware remains critical in pushing the needle considering it contributes to three-fourths of Apple's global revenues.

Also read: iPhone 17 to come with expanded RAM storage than iPhone 16: Know what Apple may have planned

After a decline in 2023, 2024 will see growth in several key hardware categories driven by multiple launches. Then there is also a promise of Apple Intelligence being implemented across hardware segments, which has once again created some excitement and could drive upgrades.” he said.

Also read: Apple iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime' event set for September 9: Apple Watch Ultra 3, AirPods 4, and everything you can expect

iPhone 16 launch on September 9

iPhone 16 launch will take place on September 9. Along with iPhone 16, the company is also expected to launch iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. It is also rumoured that new Apple AirPods and Apple Watches will also break cover at the annual event.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 14:14 IST
Trending: “never work for an indian manager”: microsoft employee based in europe ‘warns’ in reddit post apple iphone 16 ‘glowtime’ event set for september 9: apple watch ultra 3, airpods 4, and everything you can expect bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it reddit takes on meta and google by using ads based on topics — not your data instagram users may soon lose their favourite filter as meta gears up for major shift google keep rolls out new useful ai-backed feature for android users: what is it and how it works google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature wikipedia makes an ‘awkward’ request for donations in india macbook pro, philips smart lighting to playfit slim, 5 smart devices for your home whatsapp launching ar filters and effects for apple users: transform your video calls like never before
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29: Know how to redeem rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29: Know how to redeem rewards for free
GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition

GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition
Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline

Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline
GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider

GTA 6 could ignite a new era of skyrocketing video game prices, warns industry insider
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 28: Know how to get free and exclusive rewards for free

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

PlayStation 5

5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
Astro Bot

Must-play PS5 games releasing later this year (fall and winter 2024)
Asteroid

5 massive asteroids set to fly by Earth soon; NASA reveals speed, size, distance, more
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets