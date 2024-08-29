 iPhone 16 Pro launch soon: Is Apple bringing a new design? Thinner bezels, Desert colour, and more | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro launch soon: Is Apple bringing a new design? Thinner bezels, Desert colour, and more

iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro are going to look quite similar to the iPhone 15 Pro models, but there are going to be several refinements.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
Updated on: Aug 29 2024, 14:44 IST
iPhone 16 launch: 5 major upgrades to expect at Apple event 2024 'Glowtime' on September 9
iPhone 16 Pro launch soon: Is Apple bringing a new design? Thinner bezels, Desert colour, and more
iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus colours: Apple seems to have been experimenting with its colour theory as every year it brings new enhanced colours. With the iPhone 16 launch, the company is expected to introduce new shades of colourways in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and White. Reportedly, the Yellow colour variant is expected to be replaced by a new White colour variant.
iPhone 16 Pro launch soon: Is Apple bringing a new design? Thinner bezels, Desert colour, and more
A18 series chipset and expanded RAM: This year Apple is expected to bring hardware upgrades including the new generation chipset in the standard iPhone 16 models. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will likely be powered by the A18 series chipset that is expected to support higher processing speeds for AI and Machine learning features. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 standard may get an upgrade from 6GB RAM to 8GB RAM which will allow the smartphone to be future-ready for new AI features.
iPhone 16 Pro launch soon: Is Apple bringing a new design? Thinner bezels, Desert colour, and more
Apple Intelligence: The "Glowtime" event logo gave us the biggest hint for the iPhone 16 launch which is the integration of "Apple Intelligence". This will include suites of AI features and tools for iPhone 16 users such as AI writing tools, image generation tools, notifications summaries, ChatGPT integration, smarter Siri, and much more. However, all the AI features are expected to be rolled out gradually.
iPhone 16 Pro launch soon: Is Apple bringing a new design? Thinner bezels, Desert colour, and more
New Siri: with iOS 18, Siri is not only getting supercharged with AI-powered capabilities, but it is also getting a new design. The Apple voice assistant is expected to get a new glow design which was also showcased in the Apple event invite. At the iPhone 16 launch, Siri is expected to get a typing prompt feature, onscreen awareness, improved understanding, capabilities of personal understanding, and much more.
iPhone 16 Pro launch soon: Is Apple bringing a new design? Thinner bezels, Desert colour, and more
Action Button and Capture Button: Another upgrade we can expect during the iPhone 16 launch is that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to get new buttons. The Mute button is expected to be replaced with a new Action Button for easy accessibility of several iPhone features. Additionally, the entire iPhone 16 series is getting a new Capture Button that is expected to support camera functionalities.
iPhone 16 Pro launch soon: Is Apple bringing a new design? Thinner bezels, Desert colour, and more
iPhone 16 Pro models will get much thinner bezels than before. (Apple Hub)

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are set to be Apple's next top-end premium phones, powered by the latest A18 series chipsets, Apple Intelligence, and more. But what will the phones look like? Will they resemble the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, or is Apple introducing a new design? For starters, Apple is expected to retain more or less the same design, with a similar camera layout and the same titanium build, but the longer answer is a bit more nuanced. Read on for all the details.

Also Read: iPhone users finally get this long-awaited feature with iOS 18.1 beta update, long enjoyed by Android users

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Launch: What's Going To Be Different

This year is expected to bring yet another round of incremental design changes for Apple, with subtle but meaningful updates in design and build quality anticipated for the iPhone 16 Pro models. For instance, it is speculated (via IceUniverse) that the iPhone 16 Pro models will feature even thinner bezels than the iPhone 15 Pro, which already gets some of the thinnest and most symmetrical bezels in the smartphone industry. This would make the iPhone 16 Pro models even more premium-looking and allow for larger displays without significantly increasing the overall size.

Yes, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to feature larger displays compared to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, coming in at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. For reference, the iPhone 15 Pro has a 6.1-inch panel, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch panel. This is expected to lead to a slight increase in the overall device footprint, but this may not be substantial, thanks to the reduction in bezel size surrounding the display.

The rest of the design is more or less expected to remain the same, with the same titanium build, camera module, and frosted back finish.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch details: How Apple could end up killing most Android mid-range mobiles

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max To Come In A New Colour

While we may not see major design changes, Apple is certainly set to introduce a new colour option. This year, reports suggest that Apple will introduce a new ‘Desert Titanium' colourway, which may replace the Blue Titanium colour that debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro series. This new colourway is expected to be a shade between bronze and gold, marking the return of a gold-esque tone after it was skipped for the iPhone 15 Pro. Natural Titanium, Black Titanium, and White Titanium are expected to remain in the lineup.

Also Read: No more spam calls: Truecaller comes on WearOS, brings call management and caller Id directly to your wrist

First Published Date: 29 Aug, 14:44 IST
