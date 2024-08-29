iPhone 16 Pro launch soon: Is Apple bringing a new design? Thinner bezels, Desert colour, and more

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are set to be Apple's next top-end premium phones, powered by the latest A18 series chipsets, Apple Intelligence, and more. But what will the phones look like? Will they resemble the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, or is Apple introducing a new design? For starters, Apple is expected to retain more or less the same design, with a similar camera layout and the same titanium build, but the longer answer is a bit more nuanced. Read on for all the details.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Launch: What's Going To Be Different

This year is expected to bring yet another round of incremental design changes for Apple, with subtle but meaningful updates in design and build quality anticipated for the iPhone 16 Pro models. For instance, it is speculated (via IceUniverse) that the iPhone 16 Pro models will feature even thinner bezels than the iPhone 15 Pro, which already gets some of the thinnest and most symmetrical bezels in the smartphone industry. This would make the iPhone 16 Pro models even more premium-looking and allow for larger displays without significantly increasing the overall size.

Yes, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to feature larger displays compared to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, coming in at 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. For reference, the iPhone 15 Pro has a 6.1-inch panel, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch panel. This is expected to lead to a slight increase in the overall device footprint, but this may not be substantial, thanks to the reduction in bezel size surrounding the display.

The rest of the design is more or less expected to remain the same, with the same titanium build, camera module, and frosted back finish.

iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max To Come In A New Colour

While we may not see major design changes, Apple is certainly set to introduce a new colour option. This year, reports suggest that Apple will introduce a new ‘Desert Titanium' colourway, which may replace the Blue Titanium colour that debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro series. This new colourway is expected to be a shade between bronze and gold, marking the return of a gold-esque tone after it was skipped for the iPhone 15 Pro. Natural Titanium, Black Titanium, and White Titanium are expected to remain in the lineup.

