Moto Tab G20 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। moto Tablet

Moto Tab G20 Verdict

The tablet market is booming in India owing to the work-from-home and study-from-home situation posed by the pandemic. Amid the circumstances, tech companies have focused on launching budget tablets in India, especially to cater to the demand that involves having multiple devices at home. This year we saw Realme launching the Realme Pad in India at the price of INR 13,999. Competing with that was Motorola’s Moto Tab G20 at a price of INR 10,999.The Moto Tab G20 -- which is what we will be discussing today -- is the first tablet launched by Motorola in India. It was launched in India with the aim of making learning fun for families and individual users amid the changed circumstances.As far as the features are concerned, the Moto Tab G20 has everything that makes it ideal to be used by kids and individual users in a family. It has a metallic back and an IPS display that make it durable and resistant to minor scratches and falls. It also has a 5,100mAh battery that doesn’t give up easily even on consistent usage. All of these features make -- at least on paper -- the Moto Tab G20 an ideal buy for budget users. The real question is: Is the Moto Tab G20 worth buying? We will try to answer that question and more in the review below...Moto Tab G20: DesignAs is customary, let’s talk about the design first.The Moto Tab G20 tablet comes with an all-metal body with curved edges that measures 199.1x121.8x8.15mm and weighs just 305 grams. It has a USB 2.0 port for charging at the bottom and a single front-firing speaker coupled with a 3.5mm jack on the top. It has a SIM card slot on the left side, and on the right, it has volume rockers that are coupled with a power button. At the back, you get a single rear camera setup with the Motorola logo in the middle and Dolby Atmos logo at the bottom.What all these details translate into is the fact that the Moto Tab G20 features a design that is comfortable to use and light to hold even when you are using it for a prolonged period of time. The metallic back ensures that the Moto Tab G20’s screen remains clean unless of course, you are not using it while having a meal (don’t we all love those steaming hot aalu parathas?).The overall design is clean and simple. If you are looking for a wow factot, there isn’t one. However, if you are looking for something sturdy, the Moto Tab G20 checks the right boxes.