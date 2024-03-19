 Moto Tab G20 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। moto Tablet
Home Tablets in India Moto Tablet Moto Tab G20

Moto Tab G20

Moto Tab G20 is a Android v11 tablet, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto Tab G20 from HT Tech. Buy Moto Tab G20 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Reviews Alternatives Specs Videos News
MotoTabG20_Capacity_5100mAh
MotoTabG20_RAM_3GB
MotoTabG20_ScreenSize_8.0inches(20.32cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36430/heroimage/146508-v4-moto-tab-g20-tablet-large-1.jpg_MotoTabG20_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36430/heroimage/146508-v4-moto-tab-g20-tablet-large-1.jpg_MotoTabG20_4
Key Specs
₹10,999
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Android v11
5100 mAh
3 GB
305 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Moto Tab G20 Price in India

The starting price for the Moto Tab G20 in India is Rs. 10,999.  This is the Moto Tab G20 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Platinum Grey.

Moto Tab G20

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Platinum Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Moto Tab G20 Expert Review

  • Long battery life
  • Durable Built
  • Average camera
  • Lacklustre design
  • USB 2.0 port

Moto Tab G20 Verdict

The tablet market is booming in India owing to the work-from-home and study-from-home situation posed by the pandemic. Amid the circumstances, tech companies have focused on launching budget tablets in India, especially to cater to the demand that involves having multiple devices at home. This year we saw Realme launching the Realme Pad in India at the price of INR 13,999. Competing with that was Motorola’s Moto Tab G20 at a price of INR 10,999.The Moto Tab G20 -- which is what we will be discussing today -- is the first tablet launched by Motorola in India. It was launched in India with the aim of making learning fun for families and individual users amid the changed circumstances.As far as the features are concerned, the Moto Tab G20 has everything that makes it ideal to be used by kids and individual users in a family. It has a metallic back and an IPS display that make it durable and resistant to minor scratches and falls. It also has a 5,100mAh battery that doesn’t give up easily even on consistent usage. All of these features make -- at least on paper -- the Moto Tab G20 an ideal buy for budget users. The real question is: Is the Moto Tab G20 worth buying? We will try to answer that question and more in the review below...Moto Tab G20: DesignAs is customary, let’s talk about the design first.The Moto Tab G20 tablet comes with an all-metal body with curved edges that measures 199.1x121.8x8.15mm and weighs just 305 grams. It has a USB 2.0 port for charging at the bottom and a single front-firing speaker coupled with a 3.5mm jack on the top. It has a SIM card slot on the left side, and on the right, it has volume rockers that are coupled with a power button. At the back, you get a single rear camera setup with the Motorola logo in the middle and Dolby Atmos logo at the bottom.What all these details translate into is the fact that the Moto Tab G20 features a design that is comfortable to use and light to hold even when you are using it for a prolonged period of time. The metallic back ensures that the Moto Tab G20’s screen remains clean unless of course, you are not using it while having a meal (don’t we all love those steaming hot aalu parathas?).The overall design is clean and simple. If you are looking for a wow factot, there isn’t one. However, if you are looking for something sturdy, the Moto Tab G20 checks the right boxes.

More from Moto

Moto Tab G62 LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Frost Blue
₹34,000
Check Details
Moto Tab G20 Moto Tab G62 Lte
Moto Tab G62
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Frost Blue
₹34,000
Check Details
Moto Tab G20 Moto Tab G62
Moto Tab G70 128GB
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Cyber Teal
₹21,990
Check Details
Moto Tab G20 Moto Tab G70 128gb
Moto Tablets

Moto Tab G20 Competitors

Lenovo Tab 7
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Slate Black
₹10,499
Check Details
Moto Tab G20 Lenovo Tab 7
DOMO Slate X17s
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹9,990
Check Details
Moto Tab G20 Domo Slate X17s
35% OFF
Lenovo Tab M7 LTE 32GB
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Iron Grey
₹6,450 ₹9,900
Buy Now
Moto Tab G20 Lenovo Tab M7 Lte 32gb
Wishtel IRA W7258
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Black
₹9,725
Check Details
Moto Tab G20 Wishtel Ira W7258

Moto Tab G20 Full Specifications

  • Battery

    5100 mAh

  • Display

    8.0" (20.32 cm)

  • Capacity

    5100 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Video Recording

    1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Thickness

    8.1 mm

  • Height

    199.1 mm

  • Colours

    Platinum Grey

  • Width

    121.8 mm

  • Weight

    305 grams

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Pixel Density

    189 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    76.79 %

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    Moto

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Launch Date

    October 1, 2021 (Official)

  • Model

    Tab G20

  • Operating System

    Android v11

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Helio P22T

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Graphics

    PowerVR GE8320

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

  • Camera

    5 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 2 TB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Moto Tab G20 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Moto Tab G20