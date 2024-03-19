 Moto Tab G62 Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। moto Tablet
Home Tablets in India Moto Tablet Moto Tab G62 LTE

Moto Tab G62 LTE

Moto Tab G62 LTE is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 34,000 in India with Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor , 7700 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto Tab G62 LTE from HT Tech. Buy Moto Tab G62 LTE now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Reviews Alternatives Specs Videos News
MotoTabG62LTE_Capacity_7700mAh
MotoTabG62LTE_RAM_4GB
MotoTabG62LTE_ScreenSize_10.6inches(26.92cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38089/heroimage/152261-v1-moto-tab-g62-lte-tablet-large-1.jpg_MotoTabG62LTE_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38089/heroimage/152261-v1-moto-tab-g62-lte-tablet-large-1.jpg_MotoTabG62LTE_4
Key Specs
₹34,000
10.6 inches (26.92 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
Android v12
7700 mAh
4 GB
465 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Moto Tab G62 LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Moto Tab G62 LTE in India is Rs. 34,000.  This is the Moto Tab G62 LTE base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Frost Blue.

Moto Tab G62 LTE

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Frost Blue
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Moto Tab G62 Lte Expert Review

  • Long Battery Life
  • Quad Speakers
  • Slow charging
  • Unoptimised UI
  • Tardy Performance

Moto Tab G62 Lte Verdict

There are not many reasons to recommend Moto Tab G62 LTE over its competition. But still, if all you need is a tablet for catching up with your weekly shows or something for your kids, you can consider this.

More from Moto

Moto Tab G62
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Frost Blue
₹34,000
Check Details
Moto Tab G62 Lte Moto Tab G62
Moto Tab G70 128GB
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Cyber Teal
₹21,990
Check Details
Moto Tab G62 Lte Moto Tab G70 128gb
Moto Tab G20
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Platinum Grey
₹10,999
Check Details
Moto Tab G62 Lte Moto Tab G20
Moto Tablets

Moto Tab G62 LTE Competitors

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Chiffon Pink
₹32,490
Check Details
Moto Tab G62 Lte Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022
Moto Tab G62
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Frost Blue
₹34,000
Check Details
Moto Tab G62 Lte Moto Tab G62
27% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Chiffon Pink
₹26,190 ₹35,999
Buy Now
Moto Tab G62 Lte Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Lte
Realme Pad X
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Glowing Grey
₹29,999
Check Details
Moto Tab G62 Lte Realme Pad X

Moto Tab G62 Lte Full Specifications

  • Battery

    7700 mAh

  • Display

    10.6" (26.92 cm)

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    7700 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Rapid, 20W

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Thickness

    7.4 mm

  • Width

    158.8 mm

  • Waterproof

    Yes, Splash proof

  • Weight

    465 grams

  • Colours

    Frost Blue

  • Height

    251.2 mm

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    80.17 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Screen Size

    10.6 inches (26.92 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    220 ppi

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    Moto

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Launch Date

    August 22, 2022 (Official)

  • Model

    Tab G62 LTE

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with Glonass

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.2

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Graphics

    Adreno 610

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Moto Tab G62 LTE News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Moto Tab G62 Lte