Moto Tab G62 Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। moto Tablet

Moto Tab G62 LTE Moto Tab G62 LTE is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 34,000 in India with Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor , 7700 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Moto Tab G62 LTE from HT Tech. Buy Moto Tab G62 LTE now with free delivery.

1/6 2/6 3/6 4/6 View all Images View all Images 5/6 Key Specs Price ₹34,000 Screen Size 10.6 inches (26.92 cm) Processor Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Operating System Android v12 Battery 7700 mAh RAM 4 GB Weight 465 grams See full specifications

Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Moto Tab G62 LTE Price in India The starting price for the Moto Tab G62 LTE in India is Rs. 34,000. This is the Moto Tab G62 LTE base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Frost Blue. Moto Tab G62 LTE (4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Frost Blue

Moto Tab G62 Lte Expert Review Good Long Battery Life

Long Battery Life Quad Speakers Bad Slow charging

Slow charging Unoptimised UI

Unoptimised UI Tardy Performance

Moto Tab G62 Lte Verdict There are not many reasons to recommend Moto Tab G62 LTE over its competition. But still, if all you need is a tablet for catching up with your weekly shows or something for your kids, you can consider this. Moto Tab G62 LTE Review: Just one step short of being a budget all-rounder The Moto Tab G62 LTE packs a large, colour-rich display, quad-speakers, and good battery life under Rs. 20,000. Should you buy it? Read the full review to know.

More from Moto Moto Tab G62 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM 64 GB Storage

64 GB Storage Frost Blue Moto Tab G70 128GB 6 GB RAM

6 GB RAM 128 GB Storage

128 GB Storage Cyber Teal Moto Tab G20 3 GB RAM

3 GB RAM 32 GB Storage

32 GB Storage Platinum Grey Moto Tablets

Moto Tab G62 Lte Full Specifications Key Specs Battery 7700 mAh

Display 10.6" (26.92 cm) Battery USB Type-C Yes

User Replaceable No

Capacity 7700 mAh

Quick Charging Yes, Rapid, 20W

Type Li-Polymer Camera Camera Features Fixed Focus

Shooting Modes High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

Resolution 8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Flash No

Image Resolution 3264 x 2448 Pixels

Autofocus Yes Design Thickness 7.4 mm

Width 158.8 mm

Waterproof Yes, Splash proof

Weight 465 grams

Colours Frost Blue

Height 251.2 mm Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type IPS LCD

Screen to Body Ratio 80.17 %

Screen Resolution 1200 x 2000 pixels

Screen Size 10.6 inches (26.92 cm)

Pixel Density 220 ppi General Network 5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

Operating System Android v12

Fingerprint Sensor No

Brand Moto

SIM Slot(s) Single SIM, GSM

Launch Date August 22, 2022 (Official)

Model Tab G62 LTE Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Features Dolby Atmos Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with Glonass

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

SIM Size SIM1: Nano

Voice Calling Yes

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz Performance Graphics Adreno 610

Processor Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)

RAM 4 GB

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Smart TV Features Camera 8 MP Special Features Other Sensors Light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 64 GB

Not sure which

tablet to buy?