Msi Ge63 8sf 248in Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/8 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI GE63 8SF 248IN Laptop MSI GE63 8SF 248IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 184,990 in India with Intel Core i7-8750H (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI GE63 8SF 248IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI GE63 8SF 248IN Laptop now with free delivery.