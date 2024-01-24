 Msi Gp76 Leopard 11ug 609in Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/8 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
MSI GP76 Leopard 11UG 609IN Laptop

MSI GP76 Leopard 11UG 609IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 179,990 in India with Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI GP76 Leopard 11UG 609IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI GP76 Leopard 11UG 609IN Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 24 January 2024
Key Specs
₹179,990
17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.9 Kg weight
MSI GP76 Leopard 11UG 609IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the MSI GP76 Leopard 11UG 609IN Laptop in India is Rs. 179,990.  At Amazon, the MSI GP76 Leopard 11UG 609IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 147,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

MSI Pulse 17 Intel Core i7 13700H 43CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop

MSI Pulse 17, Intel Core i7-13700H, 43CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GBx2/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4070, 8GB GDDR6/Titanium Gray/2.7Kg), B13VGK-252IN
₹207,990 ₹147,990
Buy Now
Out of Stock
MSI Vector GP76 Intel 12th Gen i7 12700H 44CM FHD 360Hz Gaming Laptop

MSI Vector GP76, Intel 12th Gen. i7-12700H, 44CM FHD 360Hz Gaming Laptop (16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070Ti, GDDR6 8GB/Black/2.9Kg), 12UGSO-868IN
₹227,990 ₹179,990
Buy Now
MSI Vector GP77 Intel 13th Gen i7 13700H 44CM QHD 240Hz Gaming Laptop

MSI Vector GP77, Intel 13th Gen. i7-13700H, 44CM QHD 240Hz Gaming Laptop (32GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4070, 8GB GDDR6/Black/2.8Kg), 13VG-055IN
₹279,990 ₹199,990
Buy Now

Msi Gp76 Leopard 11ug 609in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 280 W AC Adapter W
  • Li-Po
  • 4 Cell
Display Details
  • LED
  • 240 Hz
  • No
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
  • 17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
  • 127 ppi
General Information
  • 64-bit
  • 25.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 2.9 Kg weight
  • GP76 Leopard 11UG-609IN
  • Black
  • MSI
  • 397 x 284 x 25.9 mm
Memory
  • DDR4
  • 1
  • 16 GB
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Nahimic 3 / Hi-Res Audio
  • Yes
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Built-in Speakers
  • Yes
  • 2 x 2 W Speakers
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • 5.2
  • Yes
  • 6
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070
  • 8 GB
  • Intel Core i7-11800H (11th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • No
  • Per key RGB Steelseries Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
    Msi Gp76 Leopard 11ug 609in Laptop