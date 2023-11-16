 Msi Modern 15 B12m 227in Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
MSI Modern 15 B12M 227IN Laptop

MSI Modern 15 B12M 227IN Laptop is a Windows 11 laptop, available price is Rs 53,980 in India with Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Modern 15 B12M 227IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Modern 15 B12M 227IN Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹53,980
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.7 Kg weight
₹45,990 32% OFF
MSI Modern 15 B12M 227IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the MSI Modern 15 B12M 227IN Laptop in India is Rs. 53,980.  At Amazon, the MSI Modern 15 B12M 227IN ...Read More

The starting price for the MSI Modern 15 B12M 227IN Laptop in India is Rs. 53,980.  At Amazon, the MSI Modern 15 B12M 227IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 45,990.  It comes in the following colors: Classic Black.

MSI Core i5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 Home Modern 14 C12M 439IN Thin and Light Laptop

MSI Core i5 12th Gen - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Modern 14 C12M-439IN Thin and Light Laptop (14 Inch, Urban Silver, 1.4 Kg)
₹67,990 ₹45,990
Buy Now
Msi Modern 15 B12m 227in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • 39.3 W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • No
  • FHD (1920 x 1080) 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level Panel
  • 60 Hz
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 141 ppi
General Information
  • 359 x 241 x 20 mm
  • 1.7 Kg weight
  • B12M-227IN
  • MSI
  • 20 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 11
  • Classic Black
Memory
  • 2
  • 16 GB
  • 16 GB
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 2*8 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • Built-In Speakers
  • Yes
  • 720p
  • Yes
  • Built-In Microphones
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.2
  • Yes
  • 6
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • 4.2 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Backlight Keyboard (Single-Color, White)
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Icon
    Msi Modern 15 B12m 227in Laptop