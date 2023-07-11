Msi Stealth Gs66 12uh 019es Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

MSI Stealth GS66 12UH 019ES Laptop MSI Stealth GS66 12UH 019ES Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 107,000 in India with Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/7 2/7 3/7 4/7 View all Images View all Images 5/7 Key Specs Price ₹107,000 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) SSD Capacity 1 TB Operating System Windows 11 Home Basic Display Resolution 2560 x 1440 Pixels See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Msi Stealth Gs66 12uh 019es Laptop Full Specifications Battery Power Supply 65 W

Battery type Li-Ion Display Details Refresh Rate 240 Hz

Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

Display Resolution 2560 x 1440 Pixels

Touchscreen No

Pixel Density 188 ppi

Display Features QHD (2560*1440) display 240Hz DCI-P3 100% typical General Information Colour Black

Operating System Windows 11 Home Basic

Brand MSI

Model 12UH-019ES Memory RAM type DDR5

Memory Layout 2*16 Gigabyte

Memory Slots 2

Capacity 32 GB Multimedia Webcam Yes

Video Recording 720

Speakers Built-in Speaker

Inbuilt Microphone Yes Networking Bluetooth Yes

Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax

Wi-Fi Version 6 Others Sales Package Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents Performance Graphics Memory 8 GB

Graphic Processor NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Processor Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Peripherals Keyboard Spanish QWERTY Keyboard Ports Headphone Jack Yes

Microphone Jack Yes

Usb Type C 1 Storage SSD Capacity 1 TB

Not sure which

laptop to buy?