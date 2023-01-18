Mtr Mt312 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

MTR MT312 32 MB RAM | 32 MB ROM 3.66 cm (1.44 inch) Display 0.3MP Rear Camera 1100 mAh Battery
MTR MT312 32 MB RAM | 32 MB ROM 3.66 cm (1.44 inch) Display 0.3MP Rear Camera 1100 mAh Battery (Green)
₹739
₹1,499
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
MTR MT312 price in India starts at Rs.749. The lowest price of MTR MT312 is Rs.739 on amazon.in.
MTR MT312 price in India starts at Rs.749. The lowest price of MTR MT312 is Rs.739 on amazon.in.