 Mtr M340 Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Home Phone Finder Mtr Mobile MTR M340

MTR M340

MTR M340 is a phone, available price is Rs 749 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1100 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MTR M340 from HT Tech. Buy MTR M340 now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Go to Mobile Recommender
2
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38638/heroimage/154727-v1-mtr-m340-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38638/images/Design/154727-v1-mtr-m340-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
Key Specs
₹749
1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
0.3 MP
1100 mAh
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹749
1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
0.3 MP
1100 mAh
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 749 M.R.P. ₹1,999
Buy Now

MTR M340 Price in India

MTR M340 price in India starts at Rs.749. The lowest price of MTR M340 is Rs.749 on amazon.in.

MTR M340 price in India starts at Rs.749. The lowest price of MTR M340 is Rs.749 on amazon.in.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Mtr M340 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 1100 mAh
  • 0.3 MP
  • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 1100 mAh
  • Yes
Camera
  • 640 x 480 Pixels
  • Single
  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • No
  • Digital Zoom
Design
  • Blue, Dark Green
Display
  • 116 ppi
  • 128 x 160 pixels
  • TFT
  • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
General
  • February 9, 2023 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
  • MTR
  • M340
Multimedia
  • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording
  • Yes
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Vibration
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
  • microUSB
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • microUSB
Smart TV Features
  • 0.3 MP
Special Features
  • Yes
  • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer
  • Yes
  • Yes, Limited
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 8 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Mobiles By Brand

Mobiles By Brand

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones

    Trending News

    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Mtr M340