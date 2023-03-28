Mtr M340 Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

MTR M340
MTR M340(Dark Blue) Phone with 1.77 INCH Display,1100 MAH Battery,Contains Many Indian Language,Vibration
₹749
₹1,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
MTR M340 price in India starts at Rs.749. The lowest price of MTR M340 is Rs.749 on amazon.in.
MTR M340 price in India starts at Rs.749. The lowest price of MTR M340 is Rs.749 on amazon.in.