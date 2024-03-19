 Oppo Pad Air Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। oppo Tablet
Home Tablets in India Oppo Tablet OPPO Pad Air

OPPO Pad Air

OPPO Pad Air is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor , 7100 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Pad Air from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Pad Air now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
OPPOPadAir_Capacity_7100mAh
OPPOPadAir_Ram_4GB
OPPOPadAir_ScreenSize_10.36inches(26.31cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37693/heroimage/150841-v4-oppo-pad-air-tablet-large-1.jpg_OPPOPadAir_3
Key Specs
₹16,999
10.36 inches (26.31 cm)
Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)
Android v12
7100 mAh
4 GB
440 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

OPPO Pad Air Price in India

The starting price for the OPPO Pad Air in India is Rs. 16,999.  This is the OPPO Pad Air base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Grey.

OPPO Pad Air

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
54% off

OPPO Pad Air| 7 GB (4GB +3GB Extended) RAM & 128 GB ROM |26.31cm

OPPO Pad Air| 7 GB (4GB +3GB Extended) RAM & 128 GB ROM |26.31cm (10.36 inch) 2K Resolution|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 |Quad Speaker - Dolby Atmos|Wi-Fi |Grey
₹34,999 ₹15,999
Buy Now

More from Oppo

54% OFF
OPPO Pad Air 128GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹15,999 ₹34,999
Buy Now
Oppo Pad Air Oppo Pad Air 128gb
Oppo Tablets

OPPO Pad Air Competitors

Nokia T20 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Ocean Blue
₹18,990
Check Details
Oppo Pad Air Nokia T20 64gb
Realme Pad Mini
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹17,999
Check Details
Oppo Pad Air Realme Pad Mini
DOMO Slate SLP9
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹14,349
Check Details
Oppo Pad Air Domo Slate Slp9
Honor Pad 5
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Glacial Blue
₹8,999
Check Details
Oppo Pad Air Honor Pad 5

Oppo Pad Air Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.36" (26.31 cm)

  • Battery

    7100 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 18W

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    7100 mAh

  • Resolution

    5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Fixed Focus

  • Flash

    No

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Weight

    440 grams

  • Thickness

    6.9 mm

  • Height

    245 mm

  • Colours

    Grey

  • Width

    154.8 mm

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    10.36 inches (26.31 cm)

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    80.55 %

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    225 ppi

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Operating System

    Android v12

  • Brand

    OPPO

  • Custom UI

    ColorOS

  • Launch Date

    July 23, 2022 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    Pad Air

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • NFC

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.1

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265)

  • Graphics

    Adreno 610

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

OPPO Pad Air News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Oppo Pad Air