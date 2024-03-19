Oppo Pad Air Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। oppo Tablet

OPPO Pad Air OPPO Pad Air is a Android v12 tablet, available price is Rs 16,999 in India with Octa core (2.4 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 265) Processor , 7100 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OPPO Pad Air from HT Tech. Buy OPPO Pad Air now with free delivery.