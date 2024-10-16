Apple launches its most affordable device to feature Apple Intelligence: 5 things to know about new iPad Mini 2024
Priced at ₹49900, the new iPad Mini 2024 is the most affordable Apple device that will support Apple Intelligence.
You may be interested in
MobilesTablets Laptops
13% OFF
Apple iPhone 13
- Blue
- 4 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
1% OFF
Apple iPad Pro 11 2024 Cellular 5G 512GB
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB Storage
2% OFF
Apple iPad Air 13 2024 Cellular 5G 128GB
- Blue
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
9% OFF
Apple MacBook Air M2 MLXY3HN A Ultrabook
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB SSD
28% OFF
Apple MacBook Air M1 MGND3HN A Ultrabook
- Gold
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB SSD
3% OFF
Apple MacBook Pro MXK52HN A Ultrabook
- Space Grey
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
6% OFF
Apple MacBook Air MRE92HN A Ultrabook
- Space Grey
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB SSD
First Published Date: 16 Oct, 07:54 IST
Tags: apple apple ipad mini
71729044761120
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS