 Apple launches its most affordable device to feature Apple Intelligence: 5 things to know about new iPad Mini 2024 | Photos
Apple launches its most affordable device to feature Apple Intelligence: 5 things to know about new iPad Mini 2024

Priced at 49900, the new iPad Mini 2024 is the most affordable Apple device that will support Apple Intelligence.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Oct 16 2024, 07:54 IST
iPad Mini 2024 has been launched in India at a starting price of 49900 for the Wi-Fi model, and 64900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. It is the most affordable product in Apple's portfolio that will feature the much awaited Apple Intelligence that is slated to arrive in the next OS update. Until now, iPhone 16 was the most affordable model to get Apple Intelligence. (Apple)
1/5
1/5 iPad Mini 2024 has been launched in India at a starting price of 49900 for the Wi-Fi model, and 64900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. It is the most affordable product in Apple's portfolio that will feature the much awaited Apple Intelligence that is slated to arrive in the next OS update. Until now, iPhone 16 was the most affordable model to get Apple Intelligence. (Apple)
The new iPad mini is available in four colour options, including a new blue and purple, and features a vibrant 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. It is powered by A17 Pro that is claimed to deliver a huge performance boost for even the most demanding tasks, with a faster CPU and GPU, a 2x faster Neural Engine than the previous-generation iPad mini, and support for Apple Intelligence.  (Apple)
2/5 The new iPad mini is available in four colour options, including a new blue and purple, and features a vibrant 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. It is powered by A17 Pro that is claimed to deliver a huge performance boost for even the most demanding tasks, with a faster CPU and GPU, a 2x faster Neural Engine than the previous-generation iPad mini, and support for Apple Intelligence.  (Apple)
The 12MP wide back camera on the new iPad Mini supports Smart HDR 4 for natural-looking photos with increased dynamic range, and uses machine learning to detect and scan documents right in the Camera app. (Apple)
3/5 The 12MP wide back camera on the new iPad Mini supports Smart HDR 4 for natural-looking photos with increased dynamic range, and uses machine learning to detect and scan documents right in the Camera app. (Apple)
Customers can pre-order the new iPad Mini starting today, October 15, on apple.com/in/store, and in the Apple Store app in 29 countries and regions. It will begin arriving to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers, starting Wednesday, October 23. (Apple)
4/5 Customers can pre-order the new iPad Mini starting today, October 15, on apple.com/in/store, and in the Apple Store app in 29 countries and regions. It will begin arriving to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers, starting Wednesday, October 23. (Apple)

The new iPad Mini starts with 128GB of storage — double the storage of the previous generation. The new iPad Mini is also available in 256GB and 512GB configurations. Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with the new iPad mini. It is available for 11900, and 10900 for education.  (Apple)
5/5 The new iPad Mini starts with 128GB of storage — double the storage of the previous generation. The new iPad Mini is also available in 256GB and 512GB configurations. Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with the new iPad mini. It is available for 11900, and 10900 for education.  (Apple)
First Published Date: 16 Oct, 07:54 IST
