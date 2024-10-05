 Apple October Event 2024: iPad Mini 7, M4 Macs, and other expected launch | Photos
Home Photos Apple October Event 2024: iPad Mini 7, M4 Macs, and other expected launch

Apple October Event 2024: iPad Mini 7, M4 Macs, and other expected launch

Know what Apple may announce at the upcoming October Event which is speculated to take place on October 28.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 05 2024, 09:00 IST
Apple October Event 2024: iPad Mini 7, M4 Macs, and other expected launch
 iPad Mini 7: Apple is speculated to launch an entry-level iPad Mini in the seventh generation during the upcoming Apple October event. Reports suggest that the new iPad Mini is expected to be powered by a faster chip and it will likely support  Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and better camera features. On the other hand, Mark Gurman highlighted that more iPads may be launched apart from the Mini version.  (Apple)
photos
1/5  iPad Mini 7: Apple is speculated to launch an entry-level iPad Mini in the seventh generation during the upcoming Apple October event. Reports suggest that the new iPad Mini is expected to be powered by a faster chip and it will likely support  Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and better camera features. On the other hand, Mark Gurman highlighted that more iPads may be launched apart from the Mini version.  (Apple)
M4 MacBook Pro
M4 MacBook Pro: According to Gurman and other leaks, the new generation MacBook Pro is expected to be powered by a new M4 chip. The Pro laptop will likely be introduced in two sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch. There are also rumours about new M4 Pro and M4 Max chips for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.  (Apple)
2/5 M4 MacBook Pro: According to Gurman and other leaks, the new generation MacBook Pro is expected to be powered by a new M4 chip. The Pro laptop will likely be introduced in two sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch. There are also rumours about new M4 Pro and M4 Max chips for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.  (Apple)
M4-powered iMac
M4 iMac: This year the new generation iMac may not get any major upgrade but just some tweaks. However, the new iMac is expected to be powered by the new M4 chip for improved and faster performance. Alongside new Macs, Apple may also introduce new iMac accessories such as  Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad that may support USB-C charging ports. (Apple)
3/5 M4 iMac: This year the new generation iMac may not get any major upgrade but just some tweaks. However, the new iMac is expected to be powered by the new M4 chip for improved and faster performance. Alongside new Macs, Apple may also introduce new iMac accessories such as  Magic Keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad that may support USB-C charging ports. (Apple)
iOS 18.1 update
iOS 18.1 update: There are several reports suggesting that iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence will be rolled out in the month of October. Therefore, there is a high possibility that Apple may plan to officially roll out the AI features for iPhones, iPads, and Macs with new software updates. Several reports suggest that the update will include AI features such as writing tools, notification summaries, and more. (Apple)
4/5 iOS 18.1 update: There are several reports suggesting that iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence will be rolled out in the month of October. Therefore, there is a high possibility that Apple may plan to officially roll out the AI features for iPhones, iPads, and Macs with new software updates. Several reports suggest that the update will include AI features such as writing tools, notification summaries, and more. (Apple)

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
Mac Mini
M4 Mac mini:  After years of waiting, we may finally launch a new Mac mini with a major overhaul as suggested by Mark Gurman. There are also speculations that the device may be powered by the M4 and M4 Pro chips. Additionally, the Mac Mini may also support five USB-C ports instead of USB-A ports.  (Unsplash)
5/5 M4 Mac mini:  After years of waiting, we may finally launch a new Mac mini with a major overhaul as suggested by Mark Gurman. There are also speculations that the device may be powered by the M4 and M4 Pro chips. Additionally, the Mac Mini may also support five USB-C ports instead of USB-A ports.  (Unsplash)
First Published Date: 05 Oct, 09:00 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: 5 new rumours that will get you hyped for the game

GTA 6: 5 new rumours that will get you hyped for the game
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 4: 3 smart tips for beginners 

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 4: 3 smart tips for beginners
Did Rockstar Games accidentally confirm GTA 6 teaser after online leak? Fans speculate on the reveal

Did Rockstar Games accidentally confirm GTA 6 teaser after online leak? Fans speculate on the reveal
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3: Booyah Pass Ring Event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 3: Booyah Pass Ring Event rewards
Red Dead Online

Red Dead Online: New missions, Halloween events, and double rewards launching in October

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

iPhone 13

Amazon Sale 2024: iPhone 13, OnePlus 12R and other 5 smartphones to buy
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under 15000
best 25 litre geysers

10 best 25 litre geysers: Orient, Crompton to Havells, here are top options for the best experience
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G

Amazon Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy M15, Poco X6 Neo, iQOO Z9x, and other 5 budget smartphones to buy
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets