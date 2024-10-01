 iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Why the powerful mid-ranger may be game changer for Apple | Photos
Home Photos iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Why the powerful mid-ranger may be game changer for Apple

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Why the powerful mid-ranger may be game changer for Apple

iPhone SE 4 launch is expected to take place in March 2025. It is beleived to mark several firsts for Apple.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Oct 01 2024, 07:33 IST
iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Why the powerful mid-ranger may be game changer for Apple
iPhone SE 4 launch is now around 6 months away. If reports and analysts are to be believed, the iPhone SE 4 launch will take place in March 2025. Over the past few months, we have heard several rumours around the iPhone SE 4 and the excitement for the powerful mid-ranger touched new heights after the launch of iPhone 16 at the Apple Glowtime event 2024 last month. iPhone SE 4 is said to offer a iPhone 16-like design at a much lower price. (X.com/MajinBuOfficial)
photos
1/5 iPhone SE 4 launch is now around 6 months away. If reports and analysts are to be believed, the iPhone SE 4 launch will take place in March 2025. Over the past few months, we have heard several rumours around the iPhone SE 4 and the excitement for the powerful mid-ranger touched new heights after the launch of iPhone 16 at the Apple Glowtime event 2024 last month. iPhone SE 4 is said to offer a iPhone 16-like design at a much lower price. (X.com/MajinBuOfficial)
iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Why the powerful mid-ranger may be game changer for Apple
When launched, iPhone SE 4 will replace the iPhone SE 3 as the most affordable phone on Apple store. To recall, iPhone SE 3 was launched at a starting price of 43,900. If reports are to be believed, iPhone SE 4 will also carry a similar price tag and will cost less than 50,000.
image caption
2/5 When launched, iPhone SE 4 will replace the iPhone SE 3 as the most affordable phone on Apple store. To recall, iPhone SE 3 was launched at a starting price of 43,900. If reports are to be believed, iPhone SE 4 will also carry a similar price tag and will cost less than 50,000.
iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Why the powerful mid-ranger may be game changer for Apple
iPhone SE 4 is believed to get an OLED display with Face ID and an all-screen look that does away with the Home Button. The shift will help iPhone SE display size to grow from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches. The rear panel of iPhone SE 4 is believed to draw inspiration from the new iPhone 16. (IceUniverse)
image caption
3/5 iPhone SE 4 is believed to get an OLED display with Face ID and an all-screen look that does away with the Home Button. The shift will help iPhone SE display size to grow from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches. The rear panel of iPhone SE 4 is believed to draw inspiration from the new iPhone 16. (IceUniverse)
iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Why the powerful mid-ranger may be game changer for Apple
iPhone SE 4 is also expected to get Apple Intelligence. Touted to be the ‘biggest feature’ of iPhone 16 series, Apple Intelligence is actually part of iOS 18 but the feature is only limited to iPhones powered A17 Pro chip or later. (AppleTrack)
image caption
4/5 iPhone SE 4 is also expected to get Apple Intelligence. Touted to be the ‘biggest feature’ of iPhone 16 series, Apple Intelligence is actually part of iOS 18 but the feature is only limited to iPhones powered A17 Pro chip or later. (AppleTrack)

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹119,990₹134,999
Buy now
iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: Why the powerful mid-ranger may be game changer for Apple
As revealed by the company, Apple Intelligence needs at least 8GB of RAM to function and if iPhone SE 4 will get Apple Intelligence that means it will also get 8GB RAM. A significant jump from 4GB of RAM in the iPhone SE 3 that made its debut in 2022. (Ming-Chi Kuo)
image caption
5/5 As revealed by the company, Apple Intelligence needs at least 8GB of RAM to function and if iPhone SE 4 will get Apple Intelligence that means it will also get 8GB RAM. A significant jump from 4GB of RAM in the iPhone SE 3 that made its debut in 2022. (Ming-Chi Kuo)
First Published Date: 01 Oct, 07:33 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 2 player captures NPC's hilarious outburst after losing a horse race: Watch video

Red Dead Redemption 2 player captures NPC's hilarious outburst after losing a horse race: Watch video
GTA 6 could transform gameplay by incorporating unique hostage mechanics from sleeping dogs game

GTA 6 could transform gameplay by incorporating unique hostage mechanics from sleeping dogs game
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 30: 3 pro tips to master game

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 30: 3 pro tips to master game
GTA 6 trailer 2 may release next week: Rockstar Games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push

GTA 6 trailer 2 may release next week: Rockstar Games ignites excitement among fans with marketing push
Red Dead Redemption 2 mod revives classic dry landscape; Transforms heartlands to match early versions

Red Dead Redemption 2 mod revives classic dry landscape; Transforms heartlands to match early versions

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15000

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Realme NARZO 70x, Samsung Galaxy M35, and other smartphone under 15000
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops
Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy

Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy
Samsung Galaxy M15 5G

Amazon Sale 2024: Samsung Galaxy M15, Poco X6 Neo, iQOO Z9x, and other 5 budget smartphones to buy
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets