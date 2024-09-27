 Is your new iPhone real or fake? Follow these key tips to identify the authenticity | Photos
Is your new iPhone real or fake? Follow these key tips to identify the authenticity

iPhones rank among the top-selling smartphones globally. Their popularity has led to an increase in counterfeit models that mimic genuine devices. Here’s how to check if your iPhone is real.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 27 2024, 18:20 IST
Is your new iPhone real or fake? Follow these key tips to identify the authenticity
iPhones rank among the best-selling smartphones worldwide. With substantial sales revenue reaching approximately $39 billion in Q3 2024, Apple's devices attract high demand. This popularity has led to an increase in counterfeit iPhones that closely resemble genuine models.  (AFP)
iPhones rank among the best-selling smartphones worldwide. With substantial sales revenue reaching approximately $39 billion in Q3 2024, Apple's devices attract high demand. This popularity has led to an increase in counterfeit iPhones that closely resemble genuine models.
Buy from Trusted Sources: Purchasing iPhones from trusted retailers like the Apple Store mitigates the risk of buying counterfeit devices. However, buying from unauthorised sellers or unverified repair services may expose customers to counterfeit risks.  (HT)
Buy from Trusted Sources: Purchasing iPhones from trusted retailers like the Apple Store mitigates the risk of buying counterfeit devices. However, buying from unauthorised sellers or unverified repair services may expose customers to counterfeit risks.
Examine Packaging and Accessories: To verify your iPhone's authenticity, inspect its packaging and accessories. Genuine iPhone boxes are durable and contain high-quality images. Accessories, including cables, should align with Apple’s standards. Poor quality in packaging may indicate a fake device.  (Bloomberg)
Examine Packaging and Accessories: To verify your iPhone's authenticity, inspect its packaging and accessories. Genuine iPhone boxes are durable and contain high-quality images. Accessories, including cables, should align with Apple's standards. Poor quality in packaging may indicate a fake device.
Verify Serial Number and IMEI: Check your iPhone's unique serial number and IMEI for authenticity. Access the serial number via Settings > General > About. Then, visit Apple’s Check Coverage page. Dial #06# to view the IMEI and ensure it matches the box and SIM tray.  (AFP)
Verify Serial Number and IMEI: Check your iPhone's unique serial number and IMEI for authenticity. Access the serial number via Settings > General > About. Then, visit Apple's Check Coverage page. Dial #06# to view the IMEI and ensure it matches the box and SIM tray.

Assess Build Quality: Examine the build quality of your iPhone. A genuine device feels solid without loose parts. Check button responsiveness and the alignment of the Apple logo. Inspect for flaws such as rough edges, misaligned logos, or loose components.  (Apple)
Assess Build Quality: Examine the build quality of your iPhone. A genuine device feels solid without loose parts. Check button responsiveness and the alignment of the Apple logo. Inspect for flaws such as rough edges, misaligned logos, or loose components.
Check Software and Features: Verify that your iPhone runs on iOS by checking Settings > General > Software Update. Fake iPhones may mimic iOS but run on Android. Test Siri by saying "Hey Siri" or holding the power button. If it doesn't respond, your iPhone may be counterfeit. (Apple)
Check Software and Features: Verify that your iPhone runs on iOS by checking Settings > General > Software Update. Fake iPhones may mimic iOS but run on Android. Test Siri by saying "Hey Siri" or holding the power button. If it doesn't respond, your iPhone may be counterfeit.
First Published Date: 27 Sep, 18:20 IST
