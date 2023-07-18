Home Photos 'Rainbow' of X-rays! Check out what NASA's XRISM mission is all about

'Rainbow' of X-rays! Check out what NASA's XRISM mission is all about

Know all about NASA's new satellite XRISM and its mission.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 18 2023, 11:16 IST
NASA is all set to launch it  latest satellite, XRISM  (X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission, pronounced “crism”). Its aim is to pry apart high-energy light into the equivalent of an X-ray rainbow.
NASA is all set to launch it  latest satellite, XRISM  (X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission, pronounced “crism”). Its aim is to pry apart high-energy light into the equivalent of an X-ray rainbow. (NASA)
1/5 NASA is all set to launch it  latest satellite, XRISM  (X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission, pronounced “crism”). Its aim is to pry apart high-energy light into the equivalent of an X-ray rainbow. (NASA)
The mission is being led by JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency)and it will do this using an instrument called Resolve. XRISM is scheduled to launch from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center on Aug. 25, 2023 (Aug. 26 in Japan).
The mission is being led by JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency)and it will do this using an instrument called Resolve. XRISM is scheduled to launch from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center on Aug. 25, 2023 (Aug. 26 in Japan). (NASA)
The mission is being led by JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency)and it will do this using an instrument called Resolve. XRISM is scheduled to launch from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center on Aug. 25, 2023 (Aug. 26 in Japan).
2/5 The mission is being led by JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency)and it will do this using an instrument called Resolve. XRISM is scheduled to launch from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center on Aug. 25, 2023 (Aug. 26 in Japan). (NASA)
“Resolve will give us a new look into some of the universe’s most energetic objects, including black holes, clusters of galaxies, and the aftermath of stellar explosions,” said Richard Kelley, NASA’s XRISM principal investigator at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.
“Resolve will give us a new look into some of the universe’s most energetic objects, including black holes, clusters of galaxies, and the aftermath of stellar explosions,” said Richard Kelley, NASA’s XRISM principal investigator at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. (NASA)
image caption
3/5 “Resolve will give us a new look into some of the universe’s most energetic objects, including black holes, clusters of galaxies, and the aftermath of stellar explosions,” said Richard Kelley, NASA’s XRISM principal investigator at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. (NASA)
As per NASA’s information Resolve is an X-ray microcalorimeter spectrometer instrument. 
As per NASA’s information Resolve is an X-ray microcalorimeter spectrometer instrument.  (NASA)
image caption
4/5 As per NASA’s information Resolve is an X-ray microcalorimeter spectrometer instrument.  (NASA)
The instrument reaches its operating temperature after a multistage mechanical cooling process inside a refrigerator-sized container of liquid helium.
The instrument reaches its operating temperature after a multistage mechanical cooling process inside a refrigerator-sized container of liquid helium. (NASA)
image caption
5/5 The instrument reaches its operating temperature after a multistage mechanical cooling process inside a refrigerator-sized container of liquid helium. (NASA)
First Published Date: 18 Jul, 11:16 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Asteroid to have a shockingly close encounter with Earth TODAY! Is it dangerous?
18 July 2023
Airplane-sized Asteroid 2023 NE1 charging towards Earth at 20345 kmph, NASA reveals
17 July 2023
Solar flares alert: Russian scientists warn of communication chaos on Earth today!
17 July 2023
NASA warns of close approach by asteroid! 190-ft space rock racing towards Earth
17 July 2023
Alert! NASA telescopes find colossal 910-foot asteroid heading towards Earth today
16 July 2023
910-foot Asteroid 2023 MG6 racing towards Earth at a fiery 44562 kmph today, NASA reveals
14 July 2023
CHAPEA: Know all about how NASA is getting ready for its humans-on-Mars mission
14 July 2023
BEWARE! Solar storm to strike Earth today, NOAA warns
14 July 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets