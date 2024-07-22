 iPhone 16 series colours: Rumoured shades of iPhones coming this year | Photos
Apple iPhone 16 standard models and iPhone 16 Pro Models to get new colour variants, check details.  

Updated on: Jul 22 2024, 13:30 IST
iPhone 16 series is expected to launch in September 2024 with four expected models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Over the months, we have come across several leaks and rumours giving us a glimpse about what is going to be announced at the Apple launch event.  (Apple)
Over the past weeks, the leaks about iPhone 16 series colour options have been circulating all over the internet. It is expected that Apple may introduce new colour shades for both iPhone 16 standard and iPhone 16 Pro models.  (Unsplash)
For the standard iPhone 16 models, it is expected that Apple may announce six colours this year which are expected to be Black, Green, Pink, Blue, and two new colours Purple and White. While several rumpus suggest that there will be a Yellow colour variant as well, however, the experts predict that it's highly unlikely.  (Apple)
For the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, we may see colour options such as Space Black, Silver,  Natural Titanium, and a new Rose variant. Earlier, it was speculated that the new colour would be a Rose Gold option, however, later it was reported that it is just a “Rose” colour.  (AFP)
However, note that the colour option for the iPhone 16 series is based on rumours. Therefore, we must wait to see what Apple will announce in the coming launch event. Apart from colour variants, it is also possible that the iPhone 16 may get a major hardware and software upgrade with AI features. (Bloomberg)
