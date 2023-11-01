 Rdp Thinbook 1010 Laptop (celeron Quad Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। rdp Laptop
RDP ThinBook 1010 Laptop

RDP ThinBook 1010 Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 19,621 in India with Intel Celeron Quad Core N3450 Processor , 8 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on RDP ThinBook 1010 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy RDP ThinBook 1010 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
RDPThinBook1010Laptop(CeleronQuadCore/4GB/64GBSSD/Windows10)_BatteryLife_8Hrs
1/1 RDPThinBook1010Laptop(CeleronQuadCore/4GB/64GBSSD/Windows10)_BatteryLife_8Hrs
Key Specs
₹19,621
14.1 Inches (35.81 cm)
Intel Celeron Quad Core N3450
64 GB
Windows 10 Professional
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
8 Hrs
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

RDP ThinBook 1010 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the RDP ThinBook 1010 Laptop in India is Rs. 19,621.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

RDP ThinBook 1010 Laptop (Celeron Quad Core/4 GB/64 GB SSD/Windows 10)

(64 GB SSD,4 GB RAM DDR4,14.1 Inches (35.81 cm) Display Size)
Rdp Thinbook 1010 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 2 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 8 Hrs
Display Details
  • LED
  • 14.1 Inches (35.81 cm)
  • HD LED Anti-glare Display
  • No
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • 111 ppi
General Information
  • 333 x 224 x 22 mm
  • 1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • ThinBook 1010
  • Windows 10 Professional
  • 64-bit
  • Black
  • RDP
  • 22 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 1
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
  • 4 GB
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Dual Speakers
  • No
  • Yes
  • Built-in Microphone
Networking
  • Yes
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
  • 4
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • 4.0
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel Celeron Quad Core N3450
  • Intel HD 500
  • 2.2 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • No
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 64 GB
RDP ThinBook 1010 Laptop Competitors
HP 15 BA035AU Z1D88PA
(1 TB HDD,4 GB DDR2 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
₹ 19,997
Check Details
Lenovo Essential G460 59 057056
(500 GB HDD,2 GB DDR3 RAM,13.8 Inches (35.05 cm) Display Size)
amazon
₹ 17,370
₹100,000
Buy Now
HP 245 245 G6 6BF83PA
(1 TB HDD,4 GB DDR4 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
₹ 20,490
Check Details
HP 14q cy0005au 7QG85PA
(256 GB SSD,4 GB DDR4 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
₹ 19,601
Check Details

    Rdp Thinbook 1010 Laptop