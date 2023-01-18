 Samsung Galaxy A50 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Samsung Galaxy A50 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 25 MP + 5 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A50 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A50 now with free delivery.
    7
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹19,990
    64 GB
    6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    25 MP + 5 MP + 8 MP
    25 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Samsung Galaxy A50 Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy A50 price in India starts at Rs.19,990. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy A50 is Rs.16,499 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy A50 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 23 Hours(3G)
    • No
    • 4000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Yes, Fast, 15W
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 23 Hours(3G)
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 25 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length)
    • CMOS
    • Fixed Focus
    • No
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • F2.0
    • F1.7
    • 5288 x 3968 Pixels
    Design
    • 166 grams
    • 7.7 mm
    • 74.5 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    • 158.5 mm
    • Black, Blue, White
    Display
    • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
    • 403 ppi
    • 84.97 %
    • Super AMOLED
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • 19.5:9
    • 91.6 %
    General
    • Galaxy A50
    • Samsung
    • Yes
    • Samsung One UI
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • March 2, 2019 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Head: 0.335 W/kg
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • No
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • LPDDR4X
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G72 MP3
    • 4 GB
    • Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
    • LPDDR4X
    • 10 nm
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • UFS 2.1
    • 64 GB
    • Up to 49 GB
    • Yes
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    Samsung Galaxy A50 FAQs

    What is the price of the Samsung Galaxy A50 in India?

    Samsung Galaxy A50 price in India at 18,029 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (25 MP + 5 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (25 MP) ; Processor: Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Samsung Galaxy A50?

    How many colors are available in Samsung Galaxy A50?

    What is the Samsung Galaxy A50 Battery Capacity?

    Is Samsung Galaxy A50 Waterproof?

    Samsung Galaxy A50