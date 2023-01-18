Samsung Galaxy A50 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Samsung Galaxy A50 is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 25 MP + 5 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy A50 from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy A50 now with free delivery.