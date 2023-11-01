 Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 Np750qfg Ka2in Laptop (core I5 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Laptop
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 NP750QFG KA2IN Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 NP750QFG KA2IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 109,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1340P (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 NP750QFG KA2IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 NP750QFG KA2IN Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹109,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-1340P (13th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2880 x 1800 Pixels
1.49 Kg weight (Light-weight)
See full specifications
₹89,490 35% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 NP750QFG KA2IN Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 NP750QFG KA2IN Laptop in India is Rs. 109,990.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Book ...Read More

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 NP750QFG KA2IN Laptop in India is Rs. 109,990.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 NP750QFG KA2IN Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 89,490.  It comes in the following colors: Graphite.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 Np750qfg Ka2in Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W
Display Details
  • Yes
  • 218 ppi
  • 16:10
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 3k
  • AMOLED
  • 2880 x 1800 Pixels
General Information
  • 355 x 228 x 14 mm
  • Samsung
  • 1.49 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • Graphite
  • 3 360 NP750QFG-KA2IN
  • 14 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
Memory
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Built-In Microphones
  • Yes
  • 720p
  • Built-In Speakers
  • Yes
Networking
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 1.9 Ghz
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • Intel Core i5-1340P (13th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Chiclet Keyboard
Ports
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 4
Storage
  • 512 GB
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 NP750QFG KA2IN Laptop News

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 series First Look: Ultra power for creators, better displays for the rest
01 Feb 2023
