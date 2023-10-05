 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 84,999 in India with Octa core (3.09 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor , 10090 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Key Specs
₹84,999
12.4 inches (31.5 cm)
Octa core (3.09 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)
Android v10 (Q)
10090 mAh
6 GB
575 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus in India is Rs. 84,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver. Mystic Navy. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Silver. Mystic Navy
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Verdict

Brand: Samsung
Product: Galaxy Tab S7 Plus
Key specs: 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display, octa-core SoC, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, 10090mAh battery, S Pen support
Price: 79,999 (starting)
Rating: 4/5 If you ask me, I’d never recommend a tablet for productivity. Yes, even iPads. From whatsoever devices I have used over the years, I have found them just additional hardware to maintain along with my laptop and smartphone. Usually, I switch between my phone and laptop. Never saw the purpose of a tablet in between.But that’s just me. I understand there are many takers for tablets. As far as technology goes, tablets have seen some big changes over the years thanks to more powerful specifications under the hood coupled with support for accessories like keyboards and more, almost mimicking a PC-like experience. The upgrades have also helped increase the use cases for the hardware.Take a look at the latest Galaxy Tab S7+ from Samsung. It is an Android-based tablet that costs 79,999 (starting). I have been using the Galaxy Tab S7+ for some time. I unsuccessfully tried to replace the Tab S7+ with my laptop. We write almost 3,000 words daily. It requires a full-fledged keyboard or a well-balanced accessory that comes with the Surface Pro 7, which by the way is another fine premium laptop.It does not mean that I did not find use cases for the Tab S7+. Since it runs on Android, I could play several smartphone games. Call of Duty: Mobile was quite fun on the Tab S7+. And then, I used it to binge-watch a lot of web series. There are two great things about the Tab S7+. The audio is good. It is loud enough to ensure you do not need headphones or additional speaker. The second is the display which is an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. And, it is exceptionally good. From games to basic browsing, the Tab S7+ does really well. The bundled kickstand also helps to adjust the viewing angle.As I said earlier, I did not use it for typing much. But, I also used it for conducting video interviews. They went smooth. A familiar mobile-like interface makes it easier to go about it. If you’re a parent and want a device with dedicated hardware for your kid’s online classes, you can definitely consider the Tab S7+. It’s mobile and can be placed almost anywhere you want. Again, the Android interface will help you easily understand the device. It supports S Pen as well, in case you want to take some quick notes or are into doodling or do something where it may come in handy.As you may have already guessed, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ does not disappoint with its performance. On medium to power usage, it lasts roughly two days. On lighter usage, you can use it for much longer.VerdictSamsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is fine hardware but probably not a laptop killer. It is sleek, good looking, and durable. Performance-wise, it is quite decent as well. If you always wanted a suitable iPad alternative with Android and equivalent class, Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is definitely worth considering.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Full Specifications

  • Display

    12.4" (31.5 cm)

  • Battery

    10090 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 45W

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    10090 mAh

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)

  • Camera Features

    Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Colours

    Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, Mystic Silver. Mystic Navy

  • Width

    185 mm

  • Height

    285 mm

  • Weight

    575 grams

  • Thickness

    5.7 mm

  • Screen Resolution

    1752 x 2800 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    84.85 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    266 ppi

  • Display Type

    Super AMOLED

  • Screen Size

    12.4 inches (31.5 cm)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Launch Date

    September 30, 2020 (Official)

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • NFC

    No

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • RAM

    6 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core (3.09 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585)

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus

  • Graphics

    Adreno 650

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Camera

    13 MP + 5 MP

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    On-screen

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 103 GB
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

