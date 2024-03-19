Swipe Razor Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। swipe Tablet

Swipe Razor
(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Gold
The starting price for the Swipe Razor in India is Rs. 6,000. This is the Swipe Razor base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold.
