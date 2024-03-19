 Swipe Razor Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। swipe Tablet
Home Tablets in India Swipe Tablet Swipe Razor

Swipe Razor

Swipe Razor is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) tablet, available price is Rs 6,000 in India with Quad core, 1.3 GHz Processor and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Razor from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Razor now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
SwipeRazor_Capacity_3000mAh
SwipeRazor_Ram_1GB
SwipeRazor_ScreenSize_7.0inches(17.78cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P30746/heroimage/swipe-razor-tablet-large-1.jpg_SwipeRazor_3
Key Specs
₹6,000
7.0 inches (17.78 cm)
Quad core, 1.3 GHz
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
1 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Swipe Razor Price in India

The starting price for the Swipe Razor in India is Rs. 6,000.  This is the Swipe Razor base model with 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold.

Swipe Razor

(1 GB RAM,8 GB Storage) - Gold
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

More from Swipe

Swipe Strike 8
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹10,999
Check Details
Swipe Razor Swipe Strike 8
55% OFF
Swipe Slate 3 LTE
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Glacier Blue
₹8,999 ₹19,999
Buy Now
Swipe Razor Swipe Slate 3 Lte
52% OFF
Swipe Slate 3
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Glacier Blue
₹9,999 ₹20,999
Buy Now
Swipe Razor Swipe Slate 3
Swipe X1 128GB
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹15,999
Check Details
Swipe Razor Swipe X1 128gb
Swipe Tablets

Swipe Razor Competitors

Alcatel 3T 8 2020
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,851
Check Details
Swipe Razor Alcatel 3t 8 2020
₹4,999
Check Details
Swipe Razor Domo Slate Ss5 Os10
I Kall N1 16GB
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹6,299
Check Details
Swipe Razor I Kall N1 16gb
DOMO Slate S7
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹4,188
Check Details
Swipe Razor Domo Slate S7

Swipe Razor Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    3000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Resolution

    0.3 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    1600 x 1200 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Colours

    Gold

  • Pixel Density

    170 ppi

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    600 x 1024 pixels

  • Screen Size

    7.0 inches (17.78 cm)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Brand

    Swipe

  • Operating System

    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)

  • Model

    Razor

  • Launch Date

    October 14, 2017 (Official)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Mini

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • RAM

    1 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.3 GHz

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Swipe Razor News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Swipe Razor