 Swipe Slate 2 32gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। swipe Tablet
Home Tablets in India Swipe Tablet Swipe Slate 2 32GB

Swipe Slate 2 32GB

Swipe Slate 2 32GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with Quad core, 1.28 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Slate 2 32GB from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Slate 2 32GB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
SwipeSlate232GB_Capacity_5000mAh
SwipeSlate232GB_Ram_3GB
SwipeSlate232GB_ScreenSize_10.1inches(25.65cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35508/heroimage/141696-v1-swipe-slate-2-32gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_SwipeSlate232GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35508/heroimage/141696-v1-swipe-slate-2-32gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_SwipeSlate232GB_4
Key Specs
₹8,999
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 1.28 GHz, Cortex A53
Android v9.0 (Pie)
3 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Swipe Slate 2 32GB Price in India

The starting price for the Swipe Slate 2 32GB in India is Rs. 8,999.  This is the Swipe Slate 2 32GB base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Gold and Grey. ...Read More

Swipe Slate 2 32GB

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Gold, Grey
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
55% off

SWIPE Slate 3 HD IPS 10.1 INCH, 2.0 Ultra Fast Octa CORE T618

SWIPE Slate 3 HD IPS 10.1 INCH, 2.0 Ultra Fast Octa CORE T618 (3GB+32GB, Glacier Blue)
₹19,999 ₹8,999
Buy Now
55% off

SWIPE Slate 3 HD IPS 10.1 INCH/25.6 cm, 2.0 Ultra Fast Wifi Octa CORE T618

SWIPE Slate 3 HD IPS 10.1 INCH/25.6 cm, 2.0 Ultra Fast Wifi Octa CORE T618 (3GB+32GB, Space Grey)
₹19,999 ₹8,999
Buy Now
52% off

Swipe Slate 3 10.1 Inches Hd Ips Display Tablet With 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Processor Wi-Fi, Cellular 4G

Swipe Slate 3 10.1 Inches Hd Ips Display Tablet With 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Processor Wi-Fi, Cellular 4G (3Gb+32Gb, Glacier Blue)
₹20,999 ₹9,999
Buy Now

More from Swipe

Swipe Strike 8
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹10,999
Check Details
Swipe Slate 2 32gb Swipe Strike 8
55% OFF
Swipe Slate 3 LTE
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Glacier Blue
₹8,999 ₹19,999
Buy Now
Swipe Slate 2 32gb Swipe Slate 3 Lte
52% OFF
Swipe Slate 3
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Glacier Blue
₹9,999 ₹20,999
Buy Now
Swipe Slate 2 32gb Swipe Slate 3
Swipe X1 128GB
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Gold
₹15,999
Check Details
Swipe Slate 2 32gb Swipe X1 128gb
Swipe Tablets

Swipe Slate 2 32GB Competitors

Swipe Strike 8
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Grey
₹10,999
Check Details
Swipe Slate 2 32gb Swipe Strike 8
Honor Pad X8 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Blue Hour
₹11,999
Check Details
Swipe Slate 2 32gb Honor Pad X8 64gb
Alcatel 3T 8 2020
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Black
₹5,851
Check Details
Swipe Slate 2 32gb Alcatel 3t 8 2020
55% OFF
Swipe Slate 3 LTE
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB Storage
  • Glacier Blue
₹8,999 ₹19,999
Buy Now
Swipe Slate 2 32gb Swipe Slate 3 Lte

Swipe Slate 2 32gb Full Specifications

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Colours

    Gold, Grey

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    145 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    HD (720 x 1280 pixels)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    Slate 2 32GB

  • Brand

    Swipe

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Launch Date

    December 10, 2020 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.2

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Graphics

    Mali-T720

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.28 GHz, Cortex A53

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Merrifield MT8735B

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Swipe Slate 2 32GB News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Swipe Slate 2 32gb