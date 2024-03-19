 Swipe Slate Pro 4g Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। swipe Tablet
Swipe Slate Pro 4G

Swipe Slate Pro 4G is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) tablet, available price is Rs 8,890 in India with Quad core, 1.1 GHz Processor and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Swipe Slate Pro 4G from HT Tech. Buy Swipe Slate Pro 4G now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
SwipeSlatePro4G_Capacity_5000mAh
SwipeSlatePro4G_RAM_2GB
Key Specs
₹8,890
10.1 inches (25.65 cm)
Quad core, 1.1 GHz
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
2 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Swipe Slate Pro 4G Price in India

The starting price for the Swipe Slate Pro 4G in India is Rs. 8,890.  This is the Swipe Slate Pro 4G base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Champagne Gold.

Swipe Slate Pro 4G

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Champagne Gold
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Swipe Tablets

Swipe Slate Pro 4g Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Image Resolution

    2592 x 1944 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Colours

    Champagne Gold

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    149 ppi

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1280 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Size

    10.1 inches (25.65 cm)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Launch Date

    October 27, 2017 (Official)

  • Model

    Slate Pro 4G

  • Operating System

    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Brand

    Swipe

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Mini

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • NFC

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 1.1 GHz

  • Other Sensors

    Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Internal Memory

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 32 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes
Swipe Slate Pro 4G News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

    Swipe Slate Pro 4g