Amazon Sale 2023: Cannon, HP, to Epson, huge discounts rolled out on top printer brands

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is here, and it's your chance to save a lot of money on a variety of products, whether it's fashion, beauty, electronics, kitchen, office and more. Don't wait any longer; grab everything you need for yourself and your loved ones during the Amazon Sale 2023. We have put together a list of the best printers that you can easily set up in your home or office, providing high-quality prints without breaking the bank. Check out these amazing deals on Amazon and save a substantial amount of money while saying goodbye to the hassle of visiting cyber cafes and spending too much on prints.

These printers come with different features, offer good quality, and are budget-friendly. So, who wouldn't love the convenience of getting their work done at home?

1. Canon PIXMA G3000 All-in-One Printer

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, you can get a 29% discount on the Canon PIXMA G3000 All-in-One Printer. It's compatible with various operating systems and comes with integrated ink tanks, making it a compact printer. You can even print borderless photos if needed. Plus, it can act as an access point, allowing direct connections to mobile phones and laptops without a wireless router. Originally priced at Rs. 18,295, you can now grab it for just Rs. 12,749 during the Amazon Sale, a massive 30% discount.

2. HP Ink Tank 516 Colour Printer, Scanner & Copier

This is one of the best printers with scanners in India, offering a better range, faster connections, and dual-band Wi-Fi. You can print, scan, and copy from anywhere using the top-notch mobile print app. The original price is Rs. 32,000, but during the Amazon Sale, you can get it for just Rs. 17,550, an incredible 45% discount.

3. Epson EcoTank L3216 A4 Printer

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is live, and you can get a 17% discount on one of the best printers under 15,000. Epson printers are known for their high quality and durability while being budget-friendly. This white Epson printer can print 17-22 pages per minute, offers easy USB connectivity, and is designed for A4 prints. Originally priced at Rs. 14,999, you can now purchase it for just Rs. 11,498, a substantial 23% discount.

4. HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer

Here's your chance to enjoy a 30% price drop during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. HP is a trusted brand when it comes to electronics, and HP Deskjet printers can scan and copy as well. Setting it up is a breeze using the HP Smart app with USB. The original price is Rs. 4,872, but during the Amazon Sale 2023, you can get it for just Rs. 3,299, a whopping 32% discount.

5. Canon PIXMA E477 All-in-One Printer for Home

Save a significant amount of money on this Canon printer during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. You can easily set it up for wireless printing and scanning using a free app. The PIXMA E477 supports multiple paper sizes, making it versatile and easy to install. It's also portable, making it one of the best printers in India. The original price is Rs. 6,495, but during the Amazon Sale, you can get it for just Rs. 5,099, a generous 21% discount.

Don't miss out on these fantastic printer deals at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. Grab them now and enjoy high-quality prints without breaking the bank.

