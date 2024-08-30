 Apple Watch SE, OnePlus Watch 2 and other best smartwatches under ₹30,000 | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Apple Watch SE, OnePlus Watch 2 and other best smartwatches to buy under 30,000

Apple Watch SE, OnePlus Watch 2 and other best smartwatches to buy under 30,000

Looking for a high-end smartwatch under 30000? Check out our list of luxury, premium smartwatches and find the perfect one for your needs.

By: AFFILIATE DESK
| Updated on: Aug 30 2024, 15:46 IST
smartwatch under 30000
smartwatch under 30000

Products included in this article

6% OFF
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band S/M. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display
(155)
₹27,999 ₹29,900
Buy now 10% OFF
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43'' AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel)
(74)
₹24,999 ₹27,999
Buy now 14% OFF
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44 mm] Smart Watch w/Starlight Aluminium Case & Starllight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant
(2,896)
₹27,999 ₹32,900
Buy now 39% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 LTE (44mm, Graphite, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features
(393)
₹25,599 ₹41,999
Buy now 1% OFF
Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch (Shadow Grey/Graphite Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium Membership
(2,005)
₹24,699 ₹24,999
Buy now 20% OFF
Amazfit Balance 46mm Smartwatch with GPT4.o, 1.5" AMOLED Display, BT Calling, 14-Day Battery, 100+ Sports Mode, 150+ Watch Face, Sleep Analysis by AI and Body Composition, Android/iOS (Sunset Grey)
(30)
₹24,799 ₹30,999
Buy now 24% OFF
Pixel Watch 2 - Android Smartwatch with Activity Tracking - Heart Rate Tracking Watch - Polished Silver Stainless Steel case with Bay Active Band
₹29,990 ₹39,900
Buy now 34% OFF
Pixel Watch 2 with The Best of and G oogle - Heart Rate Tracking, Stress Management, Safety Features - (LTE, Obsidian)
(3)
₹32,990 ₹49,999
Buy now 41% OFF
Motorola Moto Watch 100 Smartwatch - 42mm Smartwatch with GPS for Men & Women, Up to 14 Day Battery, 24/7 Heart Rate, SpO2, 5ATM Water Resistant, AOD, Android & iOS Compatible - Phantom Black
(706)
₹25,974 ₹44,400
Buy now

Smartwatches have become an essential accessory for tech-savvy individuals who want to stay connected and track their fitness on the go. With a wide range of options available in the market, choosing the right smartwatch can be overwhelming. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the 10 best smartwatches under 30000 in India. Whether you are looking for luxury, high-end, or premium options, our list has something for everyone. Read on to explore the features, pros, cons, and value for money of each smartwatch to find the perfect one for your needs.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band S/M. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display 4.4/5 ₹ 27,999
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43'' AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel) 4.5/5 ₹ 24,999
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 44 mm] Smart Watch w/Starlight Aluminium Case & Starllight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant 4.6/5 ₹ 27,999
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 LTE (44mm, Graphite, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features 4.1/5 ₹ 25,599
Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch (Shadow Grey/Graphite Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium Membership 3.3/5 ₹ 24,699
Amazfit Balance 46mm Smartwatch with GPT4.o, 1.5" AMOLED Display, BT Calling, 14-Day Battery, 100+ Sports Mode, 150+ Watch Face, Sleep Analysis by AI and Body Composition, Android/iOS (Sunset Grey) 3.8/5 ₹ 24,799
Pixel Watch 2 - Android Smartwatch with Activity Tracking - Heart Rate Tracking Watch - Polished Silver Stainless Steel case with Bay Active Band - ₹ 29,990
Pixel Watch 2 with The Best of and G oogle - Heart Rate Tracking, Stress Management, Safety Features - (LTE, Obsidian) 2.9/5 ₹ 32,990
Motorola Moto Watch 100 Smartwatch - 42mm Smartwatch with GPS for Men & Women, Up to 14 Day Battery, 24/7 Heart Rate, SpO2, 5ATM Water Resistant, AOD, Android & iOS Compatible - Phantom Black 3.6/5 ₹ 25,974

1. Apple Smartwatch Midnight Aluminum

B0CHY4KRBT-1

The Apple Smartwatch Midnight Aluminum is a sleek and stylish smartwatch that offers advanced health tracking and fitness features. With a stunning display and seamless integration with Apple devices, this smartwatch is perfect for tech enthusiasts.

Specifications:

  • Advanced health tracking
  • Stylish design
  • Seamless integration with Apple devices
  • Water-resistant
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Advanced health tracking features

Relatively expensive

Seamless integration with Apple devices

2. OnePlus Smartwatch Stainless Frequency

B0CVQDZWVX-2

The OnePlus Smartwatch Stainless Frequency is a premium smartwatch that offers a range of fitness and health tracking features. With a stylish stainless steel design and long battery life, this smartwatch is a great value for money.

Specifications:

  • Stylish stainless steel design
  • Long battery life
  • Advanced fitness tracking
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Water-resistant

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish design

Limited iOS compatibility

Long battery life

Advanced fitness tracking

3. Apple Watch Starlight Aluminium

B0BDKKV1BK-3

The Apple Watch Starlight Aluminium is a premium smartwatch with a lightweight and durable design. It offers advanced health and fitness tracking features, making it an ideal choice for fitness enthusiasts.

Specifications:

  • Lightweight and durable design
  • Advanced health tracking
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Seamless integration with Apple devices
  • Water-resistant

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Lightweight and durable design

Limited third-party app support

Advanced health tracking features

4. Samsung Galaxy Graphite

B0CCV7WCPV-4

Specifications:

  • Stylish design
  • Advanced health tracking
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Seamless integration with Android devices
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish design

Limited iOS compatibility

Advanced health tracking features

Seamless integration with Android devices

5. Fitbit Fitness Graphite Aluminium

B0B75W8FH2-5

The Fitbit Fitness Graphite Aluminium smartwatch is designed for fitness enthusiasts, offering advanced fitness tracking features and long battery life. With a lightweight and comfortable design, this smartwatch is perfect for everyday use.

Specifications:

  • Advanced fitness tracking
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Long battery life
  • Lightweight and comfortable design
  • Water-resistant

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Advanced fitness tracking features

Limited third-party app support

Long battery life

Comfortable design

6. Amazfit Balance Smartwatch

B0CDX74LYS-6

The Amazfit Balance Smartwatch offers a balance of style and functionality. With a range of health and fitness tracking features, customizable watch faces, and long battery life, this smartwatch provides great value for money.

Specifications:

  • Stylish design
  • Advanced health tracking
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Long battery life
  • Water-resistant

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish design

Limited third-party app support

Advanced health tracking features

Long battery life

7. Pixel Watch Smartwatch

B0CPMCHK91-7

The Pixel Watch Smartwatch offers a range of advanced health and fitness tracking features. With a stylish stainless steel design and seamless integration with Google devices, this smartwatch is a great choice for Android users.

Specifications:

  • Stylish stainless steel design
  • Advanced health tracking
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Seamless integration with Google devices
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish design

Limited iOS compatibility

Advanced health tracking features

Seamless integration with Google devices

8. Google Pixel Watch

B0D7M88Q87-8

The Google Pixel Watch is a premium smartwatch with a range of advanced health and fitness tracking features. With a sleek design and seamless integration with Google devices, this smartwatch offers great value for money.

Specifications:

  • Sleek design
  • Advanced health tracking
  • Customizable watch faces
  • Seamless integration with Google devices
  • Long battery life

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Sleek design

Limited third-party app support

Advanced health tracking features

Seamless integration with Google devices

9. Motorola Moto Watch 100

B09LZ8VP16-9

The Motorola Moto Watch 100 is a stylish and affordable smartwatch that offers a range of health and fitness tracking features. With a customizable watch face and long battery life, this smartwatch is a great value for money.

Specifications:

  • Stylish design
  • Advanced health tracking
  • Customizable watch face
  • Long battery life
  • Water-resistant

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish design

Limited third-party app support

Advanced health tracking features

Long battery life

smartwatch under 30000 Top Features Comparison:

Product NameAdvanced Health TrackingCustomizable Watch FacesLong Battery LifeSeamless Integration with Devices
Apple Smartwatch Midnight AluminumYesYesYesYes
OnePlus Smartwatch Stainless FrequencyYesYesYesNo
Apple Watch Starlight AluminiumYesYesYesYes
Samsung Galaxy GraphiteYesYesYesYes
Fitbit Fitness Graphite AluminiumYesYesYesNo
Amazfit Balance SmartwatchYesYesYesNo
Pixel Watch SmartwatchYesYesYesYes
Google Pixel WatchYesYesYesYes
Motorola Moto Watch 100YesYesYesNo

Best Value for Money:

The Amazfit Balance Smartwatch offers the best value for money with its stylish design, advanced health tracking features, customizable watch faces, and long battery life. It is a perfect blend of style and functionality, making it a great choice for users looking for a premium smartwatch under 30000.

Best Overall Product:

The Apple Smartwatch Midnight Aluminum stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering advanced health tracking, seamless integration with Apple devices, and a stylish design. It is the perfect choice for users who prioritize advanced health tracking and compatibility with Apple devices.

How to find the perfect smartwatch under 30000:

When choosing a smartwatch from our list, consider the features that matter most to you, such as advanced health tracking, customizable watch faces, battery life, and device compatibility. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs.

FAQs on smartwatch under 30000

What are the key features to consider when buying a smartwatch?

When buying a smartwatch, consider the advanced health tracking features, customizable watch faces, battery life, and device compatibility to find the perfect one for your needs.

Which smartwatch offers the best value for money?

The Amazfit Balance Smartwatch stands out as the best value for money option, offering a stylish design, advanced health tracking features, and long battery life.

Are these smartwatches water-resistant?

Yes, most of the smartwatches in our list are water-resistant, making them ideal for everyday use and fitness activities.

Do these smartwatches support third-party apps?

While most smartwatches offer support for third-party apps, some have limited compatibility. Check the pros and cons of each product for details.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 15:45 IST
Trending: “never work for an indian manager”: microsoft employee based in europe ‘warns’ in reddit post apple iphone 16 ‘glowtime’ event set for september 9: apple watch ultra 3, airpods 4, and everything you can expect instagram users may soon lose their favourite filter as meta gears up for major shift bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it apple unveils new ai tool ‘clean up’: iphone users can now remove unwanted objects from photos durex india customer data leaked; security flaw exposes sensitive details of hundreds online wikipedia makes an ‘awkward’ request for donations in india “career pressure is real”: indian dad creates linkedin profile for 2-year-old son google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature wordle answer for august 29: solve it in a go! check hints, clues and answer to the puzzle
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 leaks hint at unconventional romance options amid anticipated epic 2025 release

GTA 6 leaks hint at unconventional romance options amid anticipated epic 2025 release
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30: Grab a chance to win diamonds, vouchers, and more for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 30: Know how to grab free rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29: Know how to redeem rewards for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29: Know how to redeem rewards for free
GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition

GTA 6 launch: Vice City is likely going to feel ‘alive’ with this big addition
Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline

Will PS5 Pro launch in 2024 or 2025? Here’s what we know about the launch timeline

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best budget smartwatch

10 Best Budget Smartwatches in India 2024: Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and others
best ipad for students

Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, OnePlus Pad and other best student tablets for education
Asteroid

5 massive asteroids set to fly by Earth soon; NASA reveals speed, size, distance, more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets