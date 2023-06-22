Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals: Samsung Galaxy S23, MacBook Air, Apple Watch 8, more

The mega-shopping fest Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is just around the corner! The 2-day shopping event is about to start on July 11 and will last till July 12, 2023. From daily household items to gadgets and smartphones, you can find the best bargains during this sale. Still, if you can't wait, then let us tell you that you can get some enticing deals during the Prime Early Access Sale.

If you're aiming to save some money and get yourself some great products, Amazon has just what you need - from attractive discounts on iPads, MacBook Air, Apple Watch, the latest Google Pixel 7, and other products. Here we have compiled a list of the top early Amazon Prime Day deals available on the e-commerce website. Take a look at these enticing offers.

Early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals

Apple MacBook Air

Amazon is offering a flat $199 discount from its retail price of $1178 as per listed price. That means with a discount of 16 percent, the Apple MacBook Air 2020 will cost you $978.99. On top of it, you can get 90 days of free Amazon Music. You should know that this 2020 model features a 13.3-inch IPS LED display with 400 nits of brightness. It packs an Apple M1 chip.

Samsung Galaxy S23

With a flat 13 percent discount, the premium Samsung Galaxy S23 has witnessed a new price of $699.99 against $799.99 on Amazon. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and features a 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, it gets a 50MP + 12MP + 10MP camera setup.

Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 can be purchased for $519.99 instead of $599 on Amazon for Obsidian colour variant. It also says that you can further save up to $401.00 on your new device with Amazon.com Gift Card credit when you trade in your old device. For those who are unaware, the Google Pixel 7 features a 6.3-inch 90Hz OLED display and the latest Tensor G2 chipset.

Apple Watch Series 8

Looking for a premium smartwatch? Check out the Apple Watch Series 8 deal. The 41mm GPS + cellular variant comes in the Midnight Aluminum Case and is now available for $310.65 against its earlier listed price of $409.99. It offers an ECG monitor, an always-on display feature, and a new skin temperature sensor. Advanced health sensors in Apple Watch 8 also provide insights to help you better understand your health.

Apple iPad (9th Generation)

It is currently priced at just $248.39 on Amazon! It is Apple's entry-level iPad, which packs an A13 Bionic chipset, a 10.2-inch Retina display with 2160 x 1620 resolution, an 8MP rear camera, and a 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls. According to Apple, it promises to deliver a battery life of nearly 13 hours.