Father's Day tech gift ideas: Samsung Galaxy S23, Jabra Elite 5, Galaxy Watch 4, more

Father's Day is almost upon us and to celebrate the special bond that you share with your dad and to show your love, here is something that you can do - buy him a special gift. And what is more, make it a tech gift that he will use frequently as it will remind him of you. To make it extra special, you can surprise him with a gift that he will treasure for years to come. Wondering what you can get for your dad? We got your back here!

We have curated a list of last-minute Father's Day gifts that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on even the most tech-savvy fathers. Whether he needs a new smartphone, an interactive buddy such as Alexa, or a new smartwatch, these gifts are certain to bring a smile to his face. Here are the Father's Day tech gift ideas that can never go wrong.

Father's Day tech gift ideas

Samsung Galaxy S23

If your father loves the experience of premium smartphones, then you can consider Samsung Galaxy S23 to gift this Father's Day. It offers a great battery life, a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and packs a 50MP primary camera coupled with 10MP and 12MP secondary cameras for photography. It is ideal for those who love to snap special family moments. It is also one of the fastest ones around. It is priced at Rs. 74998 on Amazon for the Lavender colour variant.

iQOO Neo 7

Have a limited budget? You can consider iQOO Neo 7 which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, 120W fast charging, and features a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. It is ideal for dads who hate their phones running out of battery and then taking too long to charge. iQOO Neo 7 is available at Rs. 27999 on Amazon.

Echo Show

It can be a perfect entertainment companion for your dad. You can buy Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for your dad for just Rs. 8999. It comes as a smart speaker with a 5.5-inch screen and Alexa support. Ideal, for a dad who loves to reminisce about the music in the 'good old days'.

Jabra Elite 5

Looking for earbuds? Check out Jabraa Elite 5 with the new Hybrid ANC, built-in Alexa, and IP55 rating. Currently, Jabra Elite 5 is available at 20% on Amazon with a discounted price of Rs. 11999. It is something that all those dads will appreciate who don't like extraneous noises depriving them of their listening pleasure.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Need a smartwatch for your father? Check out this Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) option priced at just Rs. 9999 on Samsung Store. With a range of health and fitness features, including body composition analysis and advanced sleep tracking, it is a perfect gift this Father's Day. Something that every dad will appreciate especially the ones whose health is frail, but who also want to get back to full fitness. The health and fitness trackers on the watch will help in doing just that.