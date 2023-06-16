Home Tech News Father's Day tech gift ideas: Samsung Galaxy S23, Jabra Elite 5, Galaxy Watch 4, more

Father's Day tech gift ideas: Samsung Galaxy S23, Jabra Elite 5, Galaxy Watch 4, more

Looking for a tech gift for on Father’s Day? Here are the top 5 gifts that you can get now – Samsung Galaxy S23, Jabra Elite 5 to Galaxy Watch 4. They are as premium as they are pricey.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 16 2023, 15:30 IST
Father's day gift ideas: Elevate your dad's tech game, just check out these options
Father's Day
1/6 Looking for the ideal tech gift for Father's Day? Don't worry, we've got you covered! Check out our handpicked selection of gifts that will surely impress even the tech-savviest dads. From portable power banks and streaming devices to fitness bands, wireless earbuds, and high-performance laptops, these gifts are guaranteed to bring a smile to your dad's face. Make this Father's Day unforgettable by surprising him with the perfect electronics gift that he'll treasure for years. (Pexels)
image caption
2/6 Apple MacBook Air with the M2 chip is a game-changer. It fits the bill as the perfect Father's day gift. It offers lightning-fast performance, exceptional battery life, and a stunning Retina display. Whether for creative work, productivity, or multimedia consumption, the MacBook Air M2 elevates the computing experience.  (Vijay Sales)
image caption
3/6 Treat your dad to an immersive audio experience with boAt Airdopes 341 ANC wireless earbuds. With active noise cancellation (ANC) technology, crystal-clear sound, and ergonomic design, these earbuds offer a seamless listening experience. They are IPX7 water-resistant, have touch controls, and are available for purchase on Amazon, and boAt's official website. (Boat)
image caption
4/6 Upgrade your dad's TV experience with the new Amazon Fire TV Stick. This compact streaming device offers access to popular services like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ in 4K Ultra HD. With its voice remote and simple setup, he can enjoy endless entertainment options and control smart home devices with Alexa.  (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 The Mi Power Bank Hypersonic is a portable charger with a whopping 20,000mAh battery capacity, perfect for keeping your dad's devices powered up while on the move. Its sleek design, fast charging capabilities, and multiple ports make it an excellent travel companion. Available for purchase on Amazon. (Xiaomi India)
image caption
6/6 The PLAYFIT FLAUNT fitness band is the perfect gift for fitness enthusiasts or those looking to start a healthier lifestyle. With its heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, step counter, and various sports modes, it helps users stay active and track their progress. Its stylish design and long battery life make it a practical and fashionable accessory for everyday use.  (Play)
Father's Day
View all Images
From Samsung Galaxy S23, Jabra Elite 5 to Galaxy Watch 4 – check out the tech gift ideas for your Father. (HT Tech)

Father's Day is almost upon us and to celebrate the special bond that you share with your dad and to show your love, here is something that you can do - buy him a special gift. And what is more, make it a tech gift that he will use frequently as it will remind him of you. To make it extra special, you can surprise him with a gift that he will treasure for years to come. Wondering what you can get for your dad? We got your back here!

We have curated a list of last-minute Father's Day gifts that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on even the most tech-savvy fathers. Whether he needs a new smartphone, an interactive buddy such as Alexa, or a new smartwatch, these gifts are certain to bring a smile to his face. Here are the Father's Day tech gift ideas that can never go wrong.

Father's Day tech gift ideas

Samsung Galaxy S23

If your father loves the experience of premium smartphones, then you can consider Samsung Galaxy S23 to gift this Father's Day. It offers a great battery life, a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and packs a 50MP primary camera coupled with 10MP and 12MP secondary cameras for photography. It is ideal for those who love to snap special family moments. It is also one of the fastest ones around. It is priced at Rs. 74998 on Amazon for the Lavender colour variant.

B0BT9F9SJJ-1

iQOO Neo 7

Have a limited budget? You can consider iQOO Neo 7 which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset, 120W fast charging, and features a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. It is ideal for dads who hate their phones running out of battery and then taking too long to charge. iQOO Neo 7 is available at Rs. 27999 on Amazon.

B07WGPKNGT-2

Echo Show

It can be a perfect entertainment companion for your dad. You can buy Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for your dad for just Rs. 8999. It comes as a smart speaker with a 5.5-inch screen and Alexa support. Ideal, for a dad who loves to reminisce about the music in the 'good old days'.

Jabra Elite 5

Looking for earbuds? Check out Jabraa Elite 5 with the new Hybrid ANC, built-in Alexa, and IP55 rating. Currently, Jabra Elite 5 is available at 20% on Amazon with a discounted price of Rs. 11999. It is something that all those dads will appreciate who don't like extraneous noises depriving them of their listening pleasure.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Need a smartwatch for your father? Check out this Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) option priced at just Rs. 9999 on Samsung Store. With a range of health and fitness features, including body composition analysis and advanced sleep tracking, it is a perfect gift this Father's Day. Something that every dad will appreciate especially the ones whose health is frail, but who also want to get back to full fitness. The health and fitness trackers on the watch will help in doing just that.

First Published Date: 16 Jun, 15:30 IST
