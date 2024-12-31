Latest Tech News Tech Tech News ISRO eyes another tech feat as crtitcal spacecrafts reach desired orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath said the rocket has placed the satellites in the right orbit of 475 km circular orbit, after over 15 minutes of flight.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Dec 31 2024, 12:18 IST
Dubbed as a prelude to the ISRO setting up its own Space Station by 2035, the PSLV-C60 mission would also make India join an elite club in achieving this feat which is expected to take place in the coming days. (HT_PRINT)

Two spacecraft that would aid ISRO in demonstrating space docking, a critical technology for future space missions, got separated successfully and were placed into the desired orbit late Monday, the country's space agency said.

"PSLV C60 mission accomplished as of SpaDeX spacecraft is considered," said Mission Director M Jayakumar.

"So, as far as we are concerned, the rocket has placed the spacecraft in the right orbit and the SpaDeX satellites have moved one behind the other, and over the period of time, it will pick up further distance, travel about 20 km away and then the rendezvous and docking process will start.

“And we hope that the docking process can happen in another week and the nominal time is going to be approximately January 7," he said in his address from the Mission Control Centre.

In this mission, the very important part is the POEM-4 with 24 payloads from startups, industries, academia and also from ISRO centres, he said.

These are scheduled to be fired on Tuesday morning. Scientists would work through the night to ensure that the POEM-4 reaches the desired orbit level to perform the operation, Somanath said.

Later, talking to reporters at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Somanath said the PSLV-C60 mission placed the two SpaDeX satellites weighing 220kg in a circular orbit and 475 km as against the projected 470 km and this mission also has the POEM-4 which has 24 payloads to perform research and development.

"They are payloads and are not satellites. They are going to be attached to the fourth stage (of the PSLV rocket) for conducting experiments over the next two months. The upper stage of the PSLV rocket will be brought down to a lowered orbit to 350 km and that process is currently going on. After that, we will have many activities to continue," Somanath, also the Secretary, Department of Space, said.

On the Space Docking Experiment, he said the scientists would have many operations from December 31 at the ISTRAC Bengaluru and he expected that the docking condition 'possibly on January 7'.

“So, we will be able to see that from the Control Centre, ISTRAC, Bengaluru. All those activities of docking, including telecasting of the onboard images from the camera of the docking processes,” he said.

Somanath, flanked by SpaDeX Project Director N Surendran, Jayakumar and Directors of the various Centre said ISRO was “very proud” of this accomplishment and expressed hope that the SpaDeX mission's objective can be achieved in the coming days.

“Really important mission for us, this you know, with the space sector reforms, and expansion of space activities. Then we have human space flight programmes, building space stations etc. This (Monday's) mission is so critical for us to work on future missions like the Chandrayaan-4, missions to the Moon as well,” he said.

“I believe this is not the first SpaDeX and there will be many more SpaDeX varieties including complex versions of docking systems in the coming days,” he said.

“We had two launches of the PSLV from the same launch pad that is the first launch pad in December. So, after the first launch (on December 5 for PSLV-C59/Proba-3 mission), the Satish Dhawan Space Centre team was quick in raising to the occasion (for Monday's mission),” he said.

Surendran said, “I would like to congratulate the PSLV team for the successive successful launch of PSLV in a month, it is a record, we have also placed our twin babies in a perfectly circular orbit, as per our requirement.

“I am happy to say that our solar panels are successfully deployed and the spacecraft are on their journey and holding their wings towards the docking and it is expected to happen around January first week,” he said.

As you are aware the space sector is going through a phase to enable private players to meet the growing demands, as per the policy guidelines, SpaDeX was assembled and integrated here for the first time, he said.

The 44.5-metre-tall rocket carried two spacecraft -- Spacecraft A and B, each weighing 220 kg which would help in space docking, satellite servicing and interplanetary missions.

After the culmination of the 25-hour countdown which commenced on Sunday, the rocket lifted off at 10 pm from the First Launch Pad at this spaceport, emanating thick orange-coloured fumes and thunderous sound in the island, located about 135 km east of Chennai.

According to ISRO scientists, the two spacecraft-Spacecraft A (SDX01) or the 'Chaser' and Spacecraft B (SDX02) or the 'Target' would be merged together later at an altitude of about 470 km after travelling at the same speed and distance.

By mastering the docking technologies, ISRO is set to enhance its operational flexibility and also expand its mission horizons.

This technology is essential for some of India's space ambitions like Indian on the Moon, getting samples from the Moon (Chandrayaan-4 mission), and building and operating the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

The others to achieve this technological feat are China, Russia and the US.

Tags:
