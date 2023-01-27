Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now cheapest foldable phone in India: Buy it or leave?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is selling on Flipkart as the cheapest foldable phone on sale in India. All details here.

Foldable phones are all the hype these days and despite high prices, everyone wants to own one. And it is only great if you can buy a feature-loaded folding phone for a lot less money. Right now, you can buy a folding phone from Samsung for the same price as a base Apple iPhone 14, a phone that is conventional in every way. Yes, we are talking about the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3, the coolest flip phone with a folding display from 2021 that is right now available with an incredible deal.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was originally available at a price of Rs. 89999 back when it launched in 2021. Now, with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 selling in the market, Samsung has dropped its price and continues to sell it at a lower price. The base version of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available at a price of Rs. 69999, with 8GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage.

B0BSC4QM4J

Galaxy Z Flip 3: Should you buy it now?

Here are some of the reasons why you should and shouldn't consider the Flip 3 in 2023.

- The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 6.7-inch folding OLED display and that alone is a cool feature. The display is fully functional, has a refresh rate of 120Hz, and looks great.

- The folding function of the Flip 3 allows it to be used as a phone with a natural built-in selfie stand, both with the front and main rear cameras.

- Since it can fold shut when not required, you carry a much smaller phone in your pockets.

- When folded shut, you have a compact 1.9-inch display to check messages and notifications on the cover. This can also be used a viewfinder for taking selfies.

- The Snapdragon 888 inside the Flip 3 is a powerhouse of a chip and it can basically run all apps and games with ease. However, without a proper cooling system, the performance throttles immediately and it heats up.

- The battery life is also terrible on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. You need to charge the phone twice in a day to get going. Plus, the slow 15W charging takes ages to fill up the small 3300mAh battery.

- The cameras on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are good but not flagship-level great. Hence, for casual photography and videography, these cameras can do fine.