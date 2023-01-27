    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is now cheapest foldable phone in India: Buy it or leave?

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is selling on Flipkart as the cheapest foldable phone on sale in India. All details here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 27 2023, 11:20 IST
    The base version of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available at a price of Rs. 69999, with 8GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    The base version of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available at a price of Rs. 69999, with 8GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    Foldable phones are all the hype these days and despite high prices, everyone wants to own one. And it is only great if you can buy a feature-loaded folding phone for a lot less money. Right now, you can buy a folding phone from Samsung for the same price as a base Apple iPhone 14, a phone that is conventional in every way. Yes, we are talking about the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3, the coolest flip phone with a folding display from 2021 that is right now available with an incredible deal.

    The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 was originally available at a price of Rs. 89999 back when it launched in 2021. Now, with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 selling in the market, Samsung has dropped its price and continues to sell it at a lower price. The base version of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available at a price of Rs. 69999, with 8GB RAM and 128 GB onboard storage.

    Galaxy Z Flip 3: Should you buy it now?

    Here are some of the reasons why you should and shouldn't consider the Flip 3 in 2023.

    - The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 6.7-inch folding OLED display and that alone is a cool feature. The display is fully functional, has a refresh rate of 120Hz, and looks great.

    - The folding function of the Flip 3 allows it to be used as a phone with a natural built-in selfie stand, both with the front and main rear cameras.

    - Since it can fold shut when not required, you carry a much smaller phone in your pockets.

    - When folded shut, you have a compact 1.9-inch display to check messages and notifications on the cover. This can also be used a viewfinder for taking selfies.

    - The Snapdragon 888 inside the Flip 3 is a powerhouse of a chip and it can basically run all apps and games with ease. However, without a proper cooling system, the performance throttles immediately and it heats up.

    - The battery life is also terrible on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. You need to charge the phone twice in a day to get going. Plus, the slow 15W charging takes ages to fill up the small 3300mAh battery.

    - The cameras on the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are good but not flagship-level great. Hence, for casual photography and videography, these cameras can do fine.

     

    First Published Date: 27 Jan, 11:20 IST
