Icon
Home Tech News Surprise! iPhone 16 Pro may get new 5X optical zoom lens currently exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro Max

Surprise! iPhone 16 Pro may get new 5X optical zoom lens currently exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro Max

A new leak has revealed that a big upgrade can come to the iPhone 16 Pro with the 5X optical zoom capability that was only added to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The tetraprism lens can feature for both the Pro models next year.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 19 2023, 08:54 IST
Icon
iPhone 15 done and dusted, check what is likely coming in iPhone 16
image caption
1/11 Exciting rumors surround the iPhone 16 already - solid-state buttons, larger displays, under-display Face ID, Wi-Fi 7, and the potential for a port-less iPhone 16 Ultra model.   (Apple)
iPhone 1 Pro
2/11 1. Dynamic Island Standard: Building on the iPhone 14 Pro models, Dynamic Island is now a standard feature across all iPhone 15 models, enhancing user interactions and multitasking capabilities.  (Apple)
iPhone 1 Pro
3/11 2. USB Type-C Port: Apple has bid farewell to its proprietary lightning connector, opting for a USB Type-C port in the iPhone 15 series, aligning with industry standards for charging and connectivity.  (Apple)
image caption
4/11 3. Action Button and Titanium Frame: Notable design changes include the introduction of the action button and a titanium frame, enhancing both aesthetics and durability. (Apple)
iPhone 1 Pro
5/11 4. Periscope Camera: The iPhone 15 series introduces a periscope camera, likely improving zoom capabilities and overall photography experiences. (Apple)
image caption
6/11 Now, let's delve into the rumored upgrades expected in the iPhone 16: 1. Solid-State Buttons: While the iPhone 15 series retained physical volume buttons, it's rumored that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models will introduce haptic solid-state buttons, replacing the physical volume buttons for a sleeker design. (Apple)
image caption
7/11  2. Bigger Displays: Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that even bigger iPhones will come next year. Apple may continue its trend of larger displays, with the iPhone 16 Pro featuring a 6.3-inch screen and the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasting a massive 6.9-inch display.  (Apple)
image caption
8/11 3. Under-Display Face ID: Apple is considering incorporating under-display Face ID technology, eliminating the need for a notch or visible sensors for a cleaner, full-screen design, possibly arriving in 2024. Notably, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple may introduce a full-screen iPhone in 2024.   (Apple)
image caption
9/11 4. Wi-Fi 7: The iPhone 16 Pro models might feature Wi-Fi 7 technology, offering faster data transmission across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, with speeds of up to 40 Gbps, promising improved connectivity performance.  (Apple)
image caption
10/11 5. Port-Less iPhone 16 Ultra: There's speculation that the iPhone 16 Ultra may eliminate the USB Type-C port entirely, further simplifying the design. Additionally, this model might feature a faster processor and enhanced camera capabilities.  (Apple)
image caption
11/11 6. Potential New iPhone Lineup: Some reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Ultra could be a completely new addition to the lineup, distinct from the existing four models, offering unique features and capabilities. (Apple)
iPhone 1 Pro
View all Images
The big leak comes from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who said that the iPhone 16 Pro can get a 5X optical zoom lens. (Representative Photo) (Pixabay)

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has turned out to be a real attention grabber. Just hours after the smartphone went on pre-order, it was entirely sold out. This popularity was seen despite removing the starting variant of 128GB storage, effectively increasing the price by $100. Many experts believe that this strong affinity for the flagship iPhone was marked by one single factor — the 120mm ‘tetraprism' lens that gives the iPhone 15 Pro Max 5X optical zoom capability. Other than that, the phone is completely similar to the smaller iPhone 15 Pro, with the Action button, titanium frame, and USB-C. And now, a new leak claims that due to this popularity, the same zoom lens will be expanded to the iPhone 16 Pro as well, which is expected to be released in 2024.

The information comes from Apple analyst and long-time tipster Ming-Chi Kuo who said in a Medium post, “Both iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro are expected to feature tetraprism telephoto cameras”. This move can also see a boost in popularity for the iPhone 16 Pro model next year. This year, experts have predicted that the iPhone 15, owing to the new 48MP camera and the Dynamic Island inclusion, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be favored by consumers.

iPhone 16 Pro to get the 5X Optical zoom lens

While introducing the lens at the Apple event, the company called it “the longest optical zoom ever on iPhone” that offered 5X optical zoom with its 120mm lens. It was also equipped with optical image stabilization and autofocus 3D sensor-shift module, making it the company's most advanced stabilization system.

However, Apple has run into production challenges due to the specific requirements to make this lens, which has now affected the availability of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. As per Kuo, “The most significant supply bottleneck for the iPhone 15 Pro Max is currently the tetraprism compact camera module (CCM), which is exclusively supplied by LGIT”. But the problem is not expected to remain for long as Apple has “urgently increased the specifications of the tetraprism lens exclusively supplied by Largan to address the CCM yield issues caused by assembly tolerances”.

It is believed that the problem will be solved in a couple of weeks. By the time the supply chain opens for next year's production, both Apple and Lagran should have found a better way to improve the yield which is not so resource-heavy. This is considered the key to expanding the tetraprism CCM to the iPhone 16 Pro model.

Do note, the information mentioned here is based on leaks and rumors and no official source has confirmed this. As such, take it with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch of the iPhone 16 Pro to really know if it gets the tetraprism lens.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 08:54 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Roblox Punch Simulator
Become a pro in Roblox Punch Simulator with these 3 important tips
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know how to master ‘Gyroscope Sensitivity’
Windows 11 snipping tool
Windows 11 Snipping tool just got even more awesome with this new trick

Editor’s Pick

Facebook
Facebook's architecture hurt its own misinformation policies, research finds
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Leaks suggest groundbreaking changes with playable female character
iPhone 15 Portrait mode
iPhone 15 gets a major camera upgrade; Know all about the improved Portrait mode
Uber
What if public transit was like Uber? A small city ended its bus service to find out

Trending Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
jhgfds
Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
WhatsApp Channels
WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
Apple_7
iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Grand theft auto
GTA Online: Get FREE outfits, weapon finishes, more as GTA 5 turns 10!
Meet the likely first GTA 6 female character, Lucia.
GTA 6 first female character: Check amazing reactions
GTA 6
New video of GTA 6 female protagonist Lucia wows fans
Xbox Game Pass
Games leaving Xbox Game Pass this month: Outriders, Prodeus and more; Grab them NOW!
BGMI
BGMI 2.8 update: Royale Pass, Zombie mode coming
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max deliveries slip to November in sign of demand
    iPhone 15 Pro Max
    Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max launch with NavIC GPS made by ISRO
    jhgfds
    Why has France banned sale of the Apple iPhone 12?
    n-tho-duc-hcQ96rw8cMI-unsplash
    WhatsApp Channels introduced in India; Katrina Kaif, Indian Cricket Team now on board
    WhatsApp Channels
    iPhone 15 Plus: Price, specs, features, more
    Apple_7

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon