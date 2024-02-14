 Valentine's Day: From Apple Watch 9, Nikon Z f to iPad, top gadgets you can gift your partner | Tech News
Home Tech News Valentine's Day: From Apple Watch 9, Nikon Z f to iPad, top gadgets you can gift your partner

Valentine's Day: From Apple Watch 9, Nikon Z f to iPad, top gadgets you can gift your partner

Check out the top tech gadgets for your loved ones for Valentine's Day including Apple Watch 9 and iPad.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 14 2024, 17:54 IST
Apple Watch 9
Valentine's Day gift: Top tech gadgets, from Apple Watch 9 to iPad, check out all. (Apple)
Apple Watch 9
Valentine's Day gift: Top tech gadgets, from Apple Watch 9 to iPad, check out all. (Apple)

Valentine's Day gift: The day is finally and this is the best opportunity to buy your loved ones a special gift, even at this late hour, especially if your partner is a techie and loves smart gadgets. We have curated a list of top tech gadgets to help you find the perfect Valentine's day gift for your partner that includes an Apple Watch 9, and iPad. The good thing is that Amazon is providing huge discounts on electronic products, giving you the advantage of buying your favourite ones at a lower price. Check out the list here and grab the gift before it goes out of stock.

Products included in this article

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop One Size. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant
(226)
₹44,900
Buy now
Nikon Z F Mirrorless Camera with Optical Zoom & Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70MM Lens (Black)
(1)
₹221,995
Buy now
6% OFF
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver
(721)
₹37,499 ₹39,900
Buy now
Echo Dot 4th Gen with clock | Smart speaker with powerful bass, LED display and Alexa (Blue)
(22,878)
₹5,499
Buy now
29% OFF
Jabra Elite 4 Wireless Earbuds,Active Noise Cancelling,Comfortable Bluetooth Earphones with Spotify Tap Playback,Google Fast Pair,Microsoft Swift Pair&Dual Pairing-Dark Grey,in-Ear
(1,335)
₹6,999 ₹9,990
Buy now

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Ratings Price
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 45mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop One Size. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant 4.3/5 ₹ 44,900
Nikon Z F Mirrorless Camera with Optical Zoom & Nikon NIKKOR Z 24-70MM Lens (Black) 1/5 ₹ 221,995
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver 4.6/5 ₹ 37,499
Echo Dot 4th Gen with clock | Smart speaker with powerful bass, LED display and Alexa (Blue) 4.3/5 ₹ 5,499
Jabra Elite 4 Wireless Earbuds,Active Noise Cancelling,Comfortable Bluetooth Earphones with Spotify Tap Playback,Google Fast Pair,Microsoft Swift Pair&Dual Pairing-Dark Grey,in-Ear 3.8/5 ₹ 6,999
Hide List

Top tech gadgets

  1. Apple Watch 9:

 

Top tech gadgets

  1. Apple Watch 9:

 

B0CHXZHK59-1

The new Apple Watch Series 9 comes in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm. displays up to 2000 nits which is double of Series 8, making it even easier to read text in bright sunlight. It is powered by the latest S9 chipset and offers all-day 18-day battery life. It comes with a new Siri+health feature that enables users to interact with the voice assistance in terms of reminders. It also comes with health-tracking features such as ECG, and can even alert you if you have irregular heart rhythm. Apple has also introduced a new double-tap Gesture feature that just requires your thumb and index fingers for various tasks.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

Specifications
Display: 1.69-inch/1.9-inch
Battery life:  up to 18 hours
Water resistance:  5ATM
Bluetooth calling: Yes
Brightness: 2000 nits

2. Nikon Z f camera:

B0CKW43SXJ-2

The Nikon Z F Mirrorless camera boasts a 24.2MP full-frame sensor. It comes with a 24-70MM Lens for wide-angle, telephoto, landscapes, portraits, and more shots. It comes with a built-in image stabilization system that ensures steady shots every time. The camera offers 4K video capabilities for cinematic quality footage. It also comes with a user-friendly touchscreen interface that simplifies navigation and control.

Specifications
Photo Sensor Size: 2/3-inch
Effective Still Resolution: 64MP
Optical Zoom: 64x
Lens: 24-70MM 

3. Apple iPad (Gen 10):

 

B0BJMSFMHH-3

The iPad features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and it also supports a Magic keyboard and Apple pencil (Gen 1). The Apple iPad is powered by a powerful A14 Bionic chip and it runs on iPadOS. It also features a 12MP back camera and a front camera. Additionally, it supports WiFi 6 and offers all-day battery life. If your partner loves creative gadgets then Apple iPad (Gen 10) would be a perfect choice.

Specifications
Display: 10.9inch 
Battery: up to 10 hours
Brightness: 500 nits
Camera: 12MP
Storage: 64GB

4. Echo Dot (Gen 4):

 

B085M5R82K-4

The Gen 4 Echo Dot is a smart speaker with Alexa. It can speak English and Hindi languages. You can play songs with Amazon Music, Hungama, Spotify, Jio Saavn, and Apple Music. It also has motion detection which turns on light when you enter the room. You can easily connect it with smart appliances such as lights, ACs, TVs, and geysers. Alexa can set reminders, pay bills, read the news, play music and do many things as you command. You can use it as a standalone speaker or pair it with your phone to use it as a Bluetooth speaker.

Specifications
Drivers: 44mm
Weight: 304 grams
Smart Home Protocols: WiFi, Bluetooth, Alexa app
Motion sensor: Yes

5. Jabra Elite 4:

 

B0BTM5RCY6-5

The Elite 4 are equipped with 4-microphone call technology and 6mm speakers. For audiophiles, Jabra also features an equalizer and an intuitive Sound+ app to let you customize the sound according to your taste. For quick connectivity, it comes with Fast Pair connecting instantly to a mobile device. These earbuds also feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) mode to filter out unwanted sounds. Elite 4 lasts for 5.5 hours of playtime and 22 hours with the sleek case.

Specifications
Speakers: 6mm 
Battery: up to 5.5 hours
ANC: Yes
Water resistance: IP55
 

Also, read other top stories today:

Sam Altman says he does not like ChatGPT name! Calls it horrible. So, if you are entering the world of AI, make sure you name your chatbot properly. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Big Tech Crackdown Evaded! Apple's iMessage and Microsoft's Bing search engine, Edge web browser and Advertising service will avoid strict new European Union rules reining in Big Tech platforms. Read more about it here.

Love Based on Financial Status? One of the few online dating moves that still makes people squeamish is filtering prospective partners based on financial status, and sites such as Millionaire Match emphasize prioritizing money. Know all about it here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Feb, 16:43 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 release date could pushed back, leaks suggest; Know when it could come out
Hasbro
Hasbro Earned About $90 Million From ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ So Far
GTA 6
GTA 6 release prediction: Analysts say debut in fiscal 2026 - Rockstar Games strategy unveiled
GTA 6
Amid anticipation for GTA 6, Take-Two CEO reveals surge in popularity for Netflix Games' GTA Trilogy
Grand theft auto
GTA 4 and GTA 5 coming to Netflix Games? Huge expansion on cards for Take-Two Interactive

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets