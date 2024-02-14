Valentine's Day: From Apple Watch 9, Nikon Z f to iPad, top gadgets you can gift your partner
Check out the top tech gadgets for your loved ones for Valentine's Day including Apple Watch 9 and iPad.
Valentine's Day gift: The day is finally and this is the best opportunity to buy your loved ones a special gift, even at this late hour, especially if your partner is a techie and loves smart gadgets. We have curated a list of top tech gadgets to help you find the perfect Valentine's day gift for your partner that includes an Apple Watch 9, and iPad. The good thing is that Amazon is providing huge discounts on electronic products, giving you the advantage of buying your favourite ones at a lower price. Check out the list here and grab the gift before it goes out of stock.
Products included in this article
Top tech gadgets
- Apple Watch 9:
- Apple Watch 9:
The new Apple Watch Series 9 comes in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm. displays up to 2000 nits which is double of Series 8, making it even easier to read text in bright sunlight. It is powered by the latest S9 chipset and offers all-day 18-day battery life. It comes with a new Siri+health feature that enables users to interact with the voice assistance in terms of reminders. It also comes with health-tracking features such as ECG, and can even alert you if you have irregular heart rhythm. Apple has also introduced a new double-tap Gesture feature that just requires your thumb and index fingers for various tasks.
|Specifications
|Display: 1.69-inch/1.9-inch
|Battery life: up to 18 hours
|Water resistance: 5ATM
|Bluetooth calling: Yes
|Brightness: 2000 nits
2. Nikon Z f camera:
The Nikon Z F Mirrorless camera boasts a 24.2MP full-frame sensor. It comes with a 24-70MM Lens for wide-angle, telephoto, landscapes, portraits, and more shots. It comes with a built-in image stabilization system that ensures steady shots every time. The camera offers 4K video capabilities for cinematic quality footage. It also comes with a user-friendly touchscreen interface that simplifies navigation and control.
|Specifications
|Photo Sensor Size: 2/3-inch
|Effective Still Resolution: 64MP
|Optical Zoom: 64x
|Lens: 24-70MM
3. Apple iPad (Gen 10):
The iPad features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and it also supports a Magic keyboard and Apple pencil (Gen 1). The Apple iPad is powered by a powerful A14 Bionic chip and it runs on iPadOS. It also features a 12MP back camera and a front camera. Additionally, it supports WiFi 6 and offers all-day battery life. If your partner loves creative gadgets then Apple iPad (Gen 10) would be a perfect choice.
|Specifications
|Display: 10.9inch
|Battery: up to 10 hours
|Brightness: 500 nits
|Camera: 12MP
|Storage: 64GB
4. Echo Dot (Gen 4):
The Gen 4 Echo Dot is a smart speaker with Alexa. It can speak English and Hindi languages. You can play songs with Amazon Music, Hungama, Spotify, Jio Saavn, and Apple Music. It also has motion detection which turns on light when you enter the room. You can easily connect it with smart appliances such as lights, ACs, TVs, and geysers. Alexa can set reminders, pay bills, read the news, play music and do many things as you command. You can use it as a standalone speaker or pair it with your phone to use it as a Bluetooth speaker.
|Specifications
|Drivers: 44mm
|Weight: 304 grams
|Smart Home Protocols: WiFi, Bluetooth, Alexa app
|Motion sensor: Yes
5. Jabra Elite 4:
The Elite 4 are equipped with 4-microphone call technology and 6mm speakers. For audiophiles, Jabra also features an equalizer and an intuitive Sound+ app to let you customize the sound according to your taste. For quick connectivity, it comes with Fast Pair connecting instantly to a mobile device. These earbuds also feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) mode to filter out unwanted sounds. Elite 4 lasts for 5.5 hours of playtime and 22 hours with the sleek case.
|Specifications
|Speakers: 6mm
|Battery: up to 5.5 hours
|ANC: Yes
|Water resistance: IP55
