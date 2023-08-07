Amazon Great Freedom Day sale: Top deals on best 4K TVs from Sony, LG and others

Amazon Great Freedom sale has more amazing deals and discounts now! So, if you are looking for big discounts on TVs, just know that the Amazon Independence Day sale will end soon. Not just TVs, you can grab amazing deals on products across various categories on top brands. Save money while making purchases during the Amazon Freedom sale on products like TVs, home appliances, smartphones, air conditioners and more. Check out great deals on your favourite products and shop now!

Looking for a new 4K TV to enhance your viewing experience? Then, we have found the best 55-inch 4K TVs from top brands to help make you a smart and affordable purchase. Our viewing experience can easily be upgraded due to the low prices now available during the Amazon Great Freedom Day sale 2023 on 4K TVs. Check them out here.

Sony Bravia 55 inches 4K ultra HD smart TV (39 Percent discount)

The TV comes with 4K Ultra HD viewing with 3840 x 2160 resolution. It features a 60Hz refresh rate and 178 Degree wide viewing angle. Its smart features include Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video along with Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa. Its connectivity supports 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, gaming console, and 2 USB ports. It sounds supports 20 Watts output, an open baffle speaker, Dolby audio, clear phase, and eARC Input. The original price of the TV is Rs.99900, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs. 60,990, giving you a massive discount of 39 percent.

LG 55 inches 4K ultra HD smart TV (48 Percent discount)

This 55-inch TV offers a crystal clear 4K experience with a 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution. Its smart features include ‎WebOS 22 with user profiles, filmmaker mode, HDR 10 Pro and HLG, game optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode, unlimited OTT apps, AI brightness control, and more. Its connectivity supports ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, and HDMI ports. The LG 55 inches 4K ultra HD smart TV originally retails for Rs.79990, however, during the Amazon Freedom Festive sale, you can get it for just Rs.41490, giving you a huge discount of 48 percent.

Redmi 55 inches 4K ultra HD Android smart TV (40 Percent discount)

The TV comes with 4K Ultra HD viewing with 3840 x 2160 resolution. It features a 60Hz refresh rate and 178 Degree wide viewing angle. Its smart features include Android TV 10, PatchWall - kids mode with parental lock, smart curation, universal search, language universe, India's top 10, okay Google, Chromecast, OTT apps and more. It comes with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 version, 3 HDMI ports to connect the latest gaming consoles, set-top box, and Blu-ray players. The sound support 30 Watts Output. The Redmi 55 inches 4K ultra HD Android smart TV is priced at Rs. 54999, but during the Amazon sale, you can get it at a huge price cut deal of Rs.32999, giving you a discount of 40 percent.

Samsung 55 inch Crystal 4K Neo series ultra HD smart TV (37 Percent discount)

This TV comes with various modes and specifications. It supports Crystal 4K Ultra HD viewing with a 3840 x 2160 pixel screen resolution. It has a refresh rate of 50Hz and has HDR 10+, one billion colours, PurColor, mega contrast, and UHD dimming. It comes in various different modes such as film mode, film-maker mode, natural mode, and auto game mode. It can be easily connected with voice assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa and Bixby. In terms of connectivity, it has 3 HDMI ports to connect set-top boxes, Blu-ray speakers or a gaming console. Its smart features include TV Plus, universal guide, PC mode, web browser, screen mirroring, and OTT apps. The original price of the TV is Rs.70900, however during the Amazon sale, you can get it for only Rs.44990.