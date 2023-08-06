Home Laptops PC News Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Save up to 35% on Lenovo, Asus, Dell laptops and desktops

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Save up to 35% on Lenovo, Asus, Dell laptops and desktops

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Upgrade your computing experience with up to 35% off on laptops and desktops on top brands like Lenovo, Asus, Dell and more.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 06 2023, 09:07 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Save big on top selling laptops and computers. You can get as much as 35% discount today during the Amazon sale. (Pexels)

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Save up to 35% on Laptops and Desktops! Yes, the discounts available during the Amazon sale are massive! Discover unbeatable deals on desktops and laptops during the Amazon Freedom Sale. In today's digital age, these devices have revolutionized the way we work, learn, and stay connected. With their versatile functionalities and endless possibilities, desktops and laptops have become indispensable tools for individuals and businesses alike, enhancing productivity and efficiency in our fast-paced world. And now, courtesy the Amazon Independence day sale, you will not have to pay the full price.

These computing devices cater to a wide range of users, from professionals handling data-intensive work to students engaged in remote learning. Whatever your computing needs may be, we have carefully curated a diverse selection of high-quality desktops and laptops from established brands. Don't miss out on the chance to upgrade your computing experience and seize the best deals available during the Amazon Freedom Festival sale.

1. Lenovo Smart Choice IdeaPad Slim 5

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is a smart choice for those seeking a versatile laptop. It boasts a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor and 16 GB RAM, effortlessly handling multitasking. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS Anti-Glare display provides crisp visuals, while the backlit keyboard enhances usability. With a 512 GB SSD, data access is lightning-fast. Enjoy the convenience of Windows 11 and MS Office 2021 pre-installed. The only drawback could be its slightly heavier design, which may impact portability. Currently, during the Amazon sale, it is available at just Rs. 64,990.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Also read: Amazon sale 2023: Hot deals on smartphones under Rs.10000; Samsung Galaxy M13, Nokia C32, more

B0BBFTPJ3D-1

2. ASUS Vivo AiO V222

The ASUS Vivo AiO V222 is a sleek and efficient all-in-one desktop that can handle a variety of tasks. Powered by a 4-core Intel Pentium Silver J5040 processor and 8 GB RAM, everyday computing becomes a breeze. The 256 GB SSD ensures quick data access and plenty of storage. Enjoy a modern user experience with Windows 11 pre-installed. The wireless keyboard and mouse set adds another level of convenience. However, keep in mind that its 4.8 kg weight might limit portability. Currently, during the Amazon festive sale, it is available at Rs. 27,990.

B0BBXLFCP2-2

3. Dell 14 Laptop

The Dell 14 Laptop is a reliable device catering to everyday computing needs. It comes equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor and 8 GB RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking. The 512 GB SSD offers plenty of storage space and speedy data access. The TUV Rheinland Certified Comfortview 14.0" FHD display eliminates harmful blue light emissions for improved eye comfort. With Windows 11 and MS Office 2021 included, productivity is given a boost. However, some users might find its 1.48 kg weight slightly on the heavier side. Currently, during the Amazon Freedom sale, it is available at Rs. 37,590.

B0BHYQD9FC-3

Also read: Amazon Sale 2023: 5 smartphones under Rs. 20000 - Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Realme Narzo 60, and more

4. ASUS Creator Series Vivobook 16X

The ASUS Creator Series Vivobook 16X 2023 is a powerhouse laptop designed for creators. Equipped with an Intel Core i5-12450H 12th Gen processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, it delivers excellent performance for graphics-intensive tasks. The 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD allow for seamless multitasking and enough storage. Enjoy vibrant visuals on the 16.0-inch FHD+ 120Hz display. Furthermore, its lightweight design at just 1.80 kg enhances portability. The only improvement could be a higher display resolution for even better clarity. Currently, during the Amazon sale, it is available at Rs. 61,990.

B0C37G1BPL-4

5. HP All-in-One PC Intel Pentium J5040

The HP All-in-One PC 22-dd2686in offers a powerful and stylish computing solution. Its Intel Pentium J5040 processor offers smooth multitasking, and the 8 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD give adequate storage and speedy data access. The 21.5-inch FHD Three-Sided Micro-Edge Display provides an immersive visual experience. Convenience is at your fingertips with pre-installed Windows 11 Home and MS Office. The wired keyboard and mouse combo allows for seamless input. However, keep in mind that the integrated Intel UHD Graphics may not be ideal for intense gaming. Overall, it's a feature-rich and space-saving alternative for ordinary computer work. Currently, during the Amazon Great Freedom Fest sale, it is available at Rs. 33,987.

B0BCH42CXW-5

Also read: Amazon Independence day sale: Looking for vacuum cleaners at big discounts? Check these offers

Don't miss out on these incredible discounts! Upgrade your computing devices now and take advantage of the Amazon Festive sale.

First Published Date: 06 Aug, 09:05 IST
