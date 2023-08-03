Home TV News Amazon sale offers: Great deals on 43-inch Smart TVs! Check deals for Samsung, Redmi, and more

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 03 2023, 17:45 IST
Amazon sale live, check great deals on Smart TVs.
Amazon Independence Day sale: Amazon has yet again brought amazing deals and offers for its users on products across all brands. The e-commerce site is providing hefty discounts on products such as home appliances smartphones, laptops, and other electronic gadgets. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival has started today at 12 PM for Prime members only, the sale will be available for all users from August 4. Prime users can get additional benefits on deals and discounts for various products. Check out the top deals on 43-inch SmartTVs.

Redmi (43 inches) Android Smart LED TV

The SmartTV features 4K Ultra HD with 3840x2160 resolution and 60 Hz of refresh rate. Its features include Android TV 10 and PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration. It is powered by a Quad-core processor and comes with built-in Wi-Fi, Chromecast, Ok Google, and more. The TV has a storage capacity of 2GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. It supports more than 5000 apps from Play Store. In terms of connectivity, it comes with dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 version and 3 HDMI ports. The SmartTV originally retails for Rs.42999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.22999.

Acer (43 inches) Android Smart LED TV

The SmartTV features 4K Ultra HD with 3840x2160 resolution and 60 Hz of refresh rate. Its features include Google-certified Android TV 11, Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast, voice-controlled smart remote, and hotkeys for quick access. The TV is powered by 64 bit Quad Core Processor and has 5 picture modes. The TV has a storage capacity of 2GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. It comes with dual-band WiFi, 2 way Bluetooth and HDMI ports to connect computers, laptops, set-top box and more. The original price of the TV is Rs. 34990, but during the Amazon sale, you can get it for just 21999.

LG (43 inches) Android Smart LED TV

The LG SmartTV also features 4K Ultra HD with 3840x2160 resolution and 60 Hz of refresh rate. Its features include AI ThinQ and WebOS 22, a game optimizer and dashboard, OTT apps support such as Netflix and Prime Video along with a Gen5 AI processor. The Tv also has an AI brightness control and comes with built-in WiFi along with 3 HDMI ports that will connect the set-top box, Blu-Ray players, and gaming console. The retail price of the SmartTV is Rs.49990, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.28990.

Samsung (43 inches) Neo Series Smart LED TV

The SmartTV comes with a 4K Ultra HD with ‎3840 x 2160 pixels of screen resolution. The TV features voice assistants, a smart remote, a universal guide, PC mode, screen mirroring, tap view and more. It supports apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv, Zee5, and Youtube. It includes built-in ‎Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI ports. The TV comes with a storage capacity of ‎1.5 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage and is powered by Crystal Processor 4K. The Samsung TV retails for Rs.47900, however, during the Independence Day sale, you can get it for Rs.29990.

OnePlus (43 inches) Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro

The SmartTV features 4K Ultra HD with 3840x2160 resolution and 60 Hz of refresh rate. Its features include Android TV, OnePlus connect ecosystem, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, and more. It supports apps like Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema and more. It has dual-band WiFi, 3 HDMI port, Blu-Ray players, and a gaming console. The TV originally retails for Rs.39999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.26999.

First Published Date: 03 Aug, 16:35 IST
