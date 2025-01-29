Samsung recently revealed a hands-on video of its Android XR headset, giving tech enthusiasts their first real glimpse of its functionality. Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) was given the opportunity to test out the device, offering the public a closer look at the Android XR's features and potential.Android XR OS and App SupportThe Android XR runs on its proprietary Android XR OS, integrated with Google’s Gemini, allowing users to access and run apps available on the Google Play Store. The spatial computing experience sets the headset apart, providing a dynamic environment where users can interact with app windows. You can place multiple windows side by side, resize them, or move them across the virtual desktop. To check mobile finder click here.sAlso read: Maha Kumbh: No call drops, seamless internet at mega festival with record teledensityThe headset offers a more natural experience compared to smartphones for certain interactions, such as live video viewing and conversation features. With the headset's ability to see what the user sees, it eliminates the need for manually holding a smartphone in position to capture content.Samsung Android XR Headset: Build, Functionality, and DesignIn terms of build, the Android XR features eight front-facing cameras and two internal cameras for eye-tracking, ensuring precise control and interactions. The headset includes traditional controls like a power button, volume rocker, and a touchpad on the side. The outer surface blends metal, glass, plastic, and fabric, providing a balanced design. Users can opt to install a face plate to block out external light or leave it off to maintain a connection with the physical world. A dial on the back enables users to adjust the headset’s fit.Also read: Apple launches new sport loop, watch face, wallpapers and more, check details hereThe headset is powered by an external battery pack connected via USB-C, which allows for flexible power options. The USB-C connector provides an advantage by enabling users to connect to other power sources with higher capacity, enhancing the device’s battery life during use.Also read: Samsung faces backlash over S Pen Bluetooth removal, fans launch online petition for its return in 2026When users wear the headset, it automatically detects their eyes and adjusts the lenses to provide the clearest view. Controls are primarily gesture-based, such as pinching the thumb and index finger to open the app launcher, where popular Google apps are readily available. Additionally, the headset supports Bluetooth keyboards and mice, with rumours suggesting that Samsung may release its own controllers, which could enhance the gaming experience.Samsung plans to release the Android XR headset by 2025, possibly alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7. Pricing is speculated to be around $2,000 (roughly Rs. 173080), which would place it at a more competitive price point compared to Apple’s Vision Pro.s