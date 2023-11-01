 Acer Aspire 5 A514 54 (nx.a2asi.004) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Icon
Home Laptops in India Acer Laptop Acer Aspire 5 A514 54 NX A2ASI 004 Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 A514 54 NX A2ASI 004 Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 A514 54 NX A2ASI 004 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 54,994 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire 5 A514 54 NX A2ASI 004 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire 5 A514 54 NX A2ASI 004 Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
AcerAspire5A514-54(NX.A2ASI.004)Laptop(CoreI511thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_8GB
1/1 AcerAspire5A514-54(NX.A2ASI.004)Laptop(CoreI511thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_8GB
Key Specs
₹54,994
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.45 Kg weight (Light-weight)
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Acer Aspire 5 A514 54 NX A2ASI 004 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Aspire 5 A514 54 NX A2ASI 004 Laptop in India is Rs. 54,994.  It comes in the following ...Read More

The starting price for the Acer Aspire 5 A514 54 NX A2ASI 004 Laptop in India is Rs. 54,994.  It comes in the following colors: Silver.

Acer Aspire 5 A514-54 (NX.A2ASI.004) Laptop (Core I5 11th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Acer Aspire 5 A514 54 Nx A2asi 004 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • Li-Ion
  • 48 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • 157 ppi
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • Full HD Display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology High-brightness Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD
  • No
  • LED
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
General Information
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 17.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Silver
  • Acer
  • 1.45 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • A514-54 (NX.A2ASI.004)
  • 328 x 223 x 17.9 mm
Memory
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 1
  • 8 GB
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • Built-in Microphone
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • No
  • Built-in Speakers
Networking
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 6
  • 5.0
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
  • Intel Iris Xe
Peripherals
  • 83-/84-/87-key full-size FineTip keyboard with international language support
  • No
  • Multi-gesture touchpad, supporting two-finger scroll and pinch. Swipes access charms, application commands
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 512 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
More from Acer
Icon
Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 UN HVTSI 010
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 32,990
Check Details
Acer Swift 3 SF313 53 78UG NX A4KAA 003
(512 GB SSD,8 GB LPDDR4X RAM,13.5 Inches (34.29 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 69,999
₹99,999
Buy Now
Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition NH QJ1SI 001
(2 TB SSD,32 GB DDR5 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 319,999
Buy Now
Acer Swift 3 OLED NX KAVSI 002
(512 GB SSD,16 GB LPDDR5 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
₹ 89,999
Check Details
Acer Laptops Icon
Acer Aspire 5 A514 54 NX A2ASI 004 Laptop Competitors
Icon
HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 45,490
₹74,841
Buy Now
Acer Aspire 5 NX A29SI 003
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 42,990
₹58,999
Buy Now
Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB DDR4 RAM,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 42,990
₹58,999
Buy Now
Dell Vostro 3420 D552317WIN9B Laptop
(512 GB SSD,8 GB RAM DDR4,14 Inches (35.56 cm) Display Size)
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 49,500
₹85,000
Buy Now

Latest Videos

Icon
Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.Icon
iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features
11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reelsIcon
Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels
10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.Icon
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tipsIcon
Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools
10 Jul 2023
Features of ThreadsIcon
5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram
17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10Icon
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Acer Aspire 5 A514 54 NX A2ASI 004 Laptop News

Acer Nitro V
Acer Nitro V, 13th Gen Core i5 gaming laptop, launched in India
21 Sep 2023
Laptops News Icon

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Acer Aspire 5 A514 54 Nx A2asi 004 Laptop