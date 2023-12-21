Acer Aspire 7 A715 42g (nh.qaysi.001) Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Aspire 7 AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5500U 15 6 inches Gaming Laptop
Acer Aspire 7 AMD Ryzen 5 Hexa Core 5500U 15.6 inches Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/4GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650) A715-42G, Black, 2.15Kg
The starting price for the Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G NH QAYSI 001 Laptop in India is Rs. 47,975. At Amazon, the Acer Aspire 7 A715 42G NH QAYSI 001 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 46,999. It comes in the following colors: Black. ...Read More Read Less
