Acer Aspire Lite Al15 41 (un.31zsi.006) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

 Acer Aspire Lite Al15 41 (un.31zsi.006) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews
Overview Prices Summary Specs
Upcoming
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable

Acer Aspire Lite AL15 41 UN 31ZSI 006 Laptop

Acer Aspire Lite AL15 41 UN 31ZSI 006 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 49,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 5700U Processor , 7 Hrs Battery and RAM.
Steel Grey
512 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Acer Aspire Lite AL15-41 (UN.31ZSI.006) Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the Acer Aspire Lite AL15 41 UN 31ZSI 006 Laptop in India is expected to be Rs. 49,990.  It is expected to come in the following colors: Steel Grey. The status of Acer Aspire Lite AL15 41 UN 31ZSI 006 Laptop is Upcoming. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 5700U

Acer Aspire Lite Al15 41 (un.31zsi.006) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update

Acer Aspire Lite Al15 41 Un 31zsi 006 Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 6/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
6
Performance
8
Battery
10
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery life

    7 Hrs

  • Power Supply

    45 W

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Features

    Full HD High Brightness TFT LCD 16:9 Aspect Ratio Ultra Slim Design Mercury Free Environment Friendly

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Colour

    Steel Grey

  • Thickness

    19.7 Millimeter thickness

  • Weight

    1.59 Kg weight

  • Model

    AL15-41 (UN.31ZSI.006)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    360.40 x 239.30 x 19.7 mm

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Brand

    Acer

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM speed

    3200 Mhz

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Array Microphone with Noise Cancellation Features

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    High Definition Audio, High Fidelity Original Recording

  • Speakers

    Dual Built-in Stereo Speakers

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Number of Cores

    8

  • Processor

    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 5700U

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon

  • Keyboard

    100-/101-/104-Key Keyboard With Independent Numeric Keypad, International Language Support

  • Pointing Device

    Multi Gesture Touchpad, Built in Clickpad With Microsoft PTP Multi Gesture and Scrolling Function

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    2

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • USB Type C

    1

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

