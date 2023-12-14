Acer Aspire Vero Av15 51 Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) (nx.aycsi.003) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Aspire Vero Green Thin and Light Laptop
Acer Aspire Vero Green Thin and Light Laptop Intel Core i5 11th Gen (Windows 11 Home/MS Office/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Fingerprint Reader/Backlit KB) AV15-51 with 39.6 cm (15.6 inch) with FHD IPS Display
The starting price for the Acer Aspire Vero AV15 51 Laptop in India is Rs. 54,999. At Amazon, the Acer Aspire Vero AV15 51 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 48,999. It comes in the following colors: Volcano Gray.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.