Acer Travelmate P215 53 (un.vprsi.010) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer TravelMate P215 53 UN VPRSI 010 Laptop Acer TravelMate P215 53 UN VPRSI 010 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 54,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM.

Key Specs Price ₹54,990 (speculated) Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Processor Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) SSD Capacity 512 GB Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels Weight 1.85 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

Acer TravelMate P215 53 UN VPRSI 010 Laptop Price in India The starting price for the Acer TravelMate P215 53 UN VPRSI 010 Laptop in India is Rs. 54,990. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Acer Travelmate P215 53 Un Vprsi 010 Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 3 Cell

Battery type Li-Ion

Power Supply 45 W AC Adapter W Display Details Display Type LED

Display Features Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare Display

Touchscreen No

Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 Pixels

Display Size 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

Pixel Density 141 ppi General Information Weight 1.85 Kg weight

Brand Acer

Model P215-53 (UN.VPRSI.010)

Operating System Type 64-bit

Operating System Windows 10 Home Basic

Colour Black

Thickness 20 Millimeter thickness Memory RAM speed 2666 Mhz

RAM type DDR4

Memory Layout 2x8 Gigabyte

Capacity 16 GB

Memory Slots 2

Expandable Memory 64 GB Multimedia Speakers Built-in Dual Speakers

Microphone Type Built-in Dual Array Microphone

In-built Microphone Yes

Webcam Yes

Secondary cam(Rear-facing) No

Video Recording 720p HD Networking Bluetooth Version 5.1

Bluetooth Yes

Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax Others Sales Package Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

Warranty 1 Year Performance Clock-speed 2.4 Ghz

Graphic Processor Intel Iris

Processor Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Peripherals Fingerprint Scanner No

Pointing Device Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

Keyboard Fine Tip Keyboard with International Language Support Ports Headphone Jack Yes

SD Card Reader Yes

USB Type C 1

USB 3.0 slots 2

Ethernet Ports 1

Microphone Jack Yes Storage SSD Capacity 512 GB

