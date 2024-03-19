 Apple Ipad Air 2022 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। apple Tablet
Apple iPad Air 2022 is a iPadOS v15 tablet, available price is Rs 74,990 in India with Octa core (Quad core, Firestorm + Quad core, Icestorm) Processor and 8 GB RAM.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Key Specs
₹74,990
10.9 inches (27.69 cm)
Octa core (Quad core, Firestorm + Quad core, Icestorm)
iPadOS v15
8 GB
461 grams
12 MP
Apple iPad Air 2022 Price in India

The starting price for the Apple iPad Air 2022 in India is Rs. 74,990.  This is the Apple iPad Air 2022 base model with 8 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: 16M.

Apple IPad Air 2022

(8 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Blue, Pink, Purple, Space Grey, Starlight
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Apple iPad Air 2022 Competitors

Apple Ipad Air 2022 Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.9" (27.69 cm)

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Burst mode

  • Resolution

    12 MP Front Camera

  • Camera Features

    5 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Flash

    Yes, Retina Flash

  • Image Resolution

    4000 x 3000 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Weight

    461 grams

  • Thickness

    6.1 mm

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Height

    247.6 mm

  • Width

    178.5 mm

  • Colours

    Blue, Pink, Purple, Space Grey, Starlight

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.07 %

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Display Colour

    16M

  • Pixel Density

    264 ppi

  • Screen Size

    10.9 inches (27.69 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Protection

    Yes

  • Screen Resolution

    1640 x 2360 pixels

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Operating System

    iPadOS v15

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Brand

    Apple

  • Also Known As

    Apple iPad Air 5th Gen, Apple iPad Air 5

  • Model

    iPad Air 2022

  • Launch Date

    March 11, 2022 (Official)

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: AAC, FLAC, M4A (Apple lossless), MP3

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: HEVC, MP4

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: HEVC, MP4

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • NFC

    No

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz, MIMO

  • GPS

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • HDMI

    YesMini HDMI (Type C)

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Processor

    Octa core (Quad core, Firestorm + Quad core, Icestorm)

  • RAM

    8 GB

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Chipset

    Apple M1

  • Graphics

    Apple GPU (Eight-core graphics)

  • Camera

    12 MP

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Games

    Yes

  • Browser

    Yes, HTML5

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm, Document viewer

  • Phone Book

    No

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Top

  • Email

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB
Apple Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Apple iPad Air 2022 News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what's coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Mini

Apple not done yet, may launch iPad Mini 7 by the end of this year

26 Sep 2023
iPad Air 6

iPad Air 6 coming, but only after iPhone 15 launch at the Apple event 2023

11 Sep 2023
Kindle

5 tech gadgets to gift your sister on Raksha Bandhan 2023: iPad 9th Gen, Galaxy Watch 4 and more

30 Aug 2023

