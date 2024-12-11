vivo’s Promise: A Closer Look at the After-Sales Support

With the advent of tech in every aspect of our lives, gone are the days of waiting for days to get a revert on a product complaint. When it comes to your smartphone, which is a communication device, pocket camera, productivity hub and scheduler, all rolled into one, the grievance redressal must be immediate.

Take the case of Shilpi Singh, a young software engineer, who was enjoying a midnight birthday celebration when her smartphone slipped from her hands and hit the floor. She quickly picked it up and pressed the power button, but to her dismay, the screen remained dark. With an important workday ahead and her cab booking and ping ID stored in her phone, she panicked. Late at night, how would she get it fixed? Fortunately, a friend asked if it was a vivo phone. When Shilpi confirmed, her friend reassured her, “Don't worry! vivo provides all-around support 24x7.”

In a matter of moments, Shilpi reached out to vivo's customer care. After a few simple troubleshooting steps, her phone roared back to life. In that moment of relief, she marvelled at vivo's exceptional after-sales service.

Understanding vivo's Customer Service

Understanding the ever-evolving requirements of the modern-day consumer, India's leading smart device brand, vivo, has hit the nail right on the head to offer an excellent after-sales consumer experience to users across the country. While many brands focus solely on the sale, vivo believes the real journey begins after the purchase. Since entering the Indian market in 2014, vivo has established itself as a trusted brand. It has served over 120 million smartphone owners with reliable products and a robust after-sales strategy.

After purchasing your first Vivo smartphone, you find yourself not just a user but part of the vivo family. “We care with joy and strive to build lasting relationships with our consumers by offering support throughout the lifespan of our devices. To keep our service staff up-to-date, vivo uses a multifaceted training approach. Skilled trainers provide hands-on training at service centres, while tailored online modules cater to different teams. Our customer service staff, proficient in local languages, ensures easy communication and assistance for consumers,” said a vivo spokesperson.

This is to ensure that you are never left phone-less and that any issues with a vivo smartphone get an immediate resolution. The focus is on offering a seamless experience for customers – as a vivo user, you can access any of the 650+ service centres located across more than 500 cities in India. Genuine spare parts are readily available and prices are clear and fair. This focus on quality and transparency builds trust and keeps repairs reliable.

Each month, the smartphone brand also throws exciting Service Days from the 14th to the 16th. If you time your visit well, you can get a 10 per cent discount on accessories, zero labour charges, and even complimentary back cases and screen guards (which are available while supplies last). The idea is to bring high-quality services within reach to as many customers as possible and offer the best of its services to Indian users.

For days when you are stuck with work, enjoy vivo's pick-up and drop service for repairs, so you don't have to miss a beat. And do not worry if you need help at an odd hour. vivo's 24/7 chat support is always just a message away.

How to Access vivo's Support Services

vivo makes every effort to ensure perfection in customer experience that covers every part of your journey with the smart device maker with several convenient options:

Online Support: Head to the official vivo India website and the “Support” section! Here, you can explore FAQs, engage in live chat, or reach out via email.

Service Centre Visits: If you are more of a hands-on person, use the service centre locator on the vivo India website to find the nearest centre! Simply visit during operating hours, show your device and proof of purchase, and the friendly service staff will diagnose and repair your device using genuine spare parts if needed.

Pick-and-Drop Services: Enjoy the ultimate convenience with vivo's pick-and-drop service! Just contact customer support through phone or the vivo India website to request this service. Share your address and device details, and a representative will schedule a pick-up time. Once your device is repaired, it'll be delivered right back to your doorstep!

Not to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of HT Tech. The viewpoints expressed in this review article are based on the perspectives and information provided by vivo.