Latest Tech News Brand Stories vivo’s Promise: A Closer Look at the After-Sales Support

vivo’s Promise: A Closer Look at the After-Sales Support

  • vivo makes every effort to ensure perfection in customer experience that covers every part of your journey, and offer the best of its services to Indian users.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 11 2024, 11:24 IST
vivo Promises to enhance its after-sales services for its Indian users
vivo Promises to enhance its after-sales services for its Indian users

With the advent of tech in every aspect of our lives, gone are the days of waiting for days to get a revert on a product complaint. When it comes to your smartphone, which is a communication device, pocket camera, productivity hub and scheduler, all rolled into one, the grievance redressal must be immediate.

Take the case of Shilpi Singh, a young software engineer, who was enjoying a midnight birthday celebration when her smartphone slipped from her hands and hit the floor. She quickly picked it up and pressed the power button, but to her dismay, the screen remained dark. With an important workday ahead and her cab booking and ping ID stored in her phone, she panicked. Late at night, how would she get it fixed? Fortunately, a friend asked if it was a vivo phone. When Shilpi confirmed, her friend reassured her, “Don't worry! vivo provides all-around support 24x7.”

In a matter of moments, Shilpi reached out to vivo's customer care. After a few simple troubleshooting steps, her phone roared back to life. In that moment of relief, she marvelled at vivo's exceptional after-sales service.

Understanding vivo's Customer Service

Understanding the ever-evolving requirements of the modern-day consumer, India's leading smart device brand, vivo, has hit the nail right on the head to offer an excellent after-sales consumer experience to users across the country. While many brands focus solely on the sale, vivo believes the real journey begins after the purchase. Since entering the Indian market in 2014, vivo has established itself as a trusted brand. It has served over 120 million smartphone owners with reliable products and a robust after-sales strategy.

After purchasing your first Vivo smartphone, you find yourself not just a user but part of the vivo family. “We care with joy and strive to build lasting relationships with our consumers by offering support throughout the lifespan of our devices. To keep our service staff up-to-date, vivo uses a multifaceted training approach. Skilled trainers provide hands-on training at service centres, while tailored online modules cater to different teams. Our customer service staff, proficient in local languages, ensures easy communication and assistance for consumers,” said a vivo spokesperson.

This is to ensure that you are never left phone-less and that any issues with a vivo smartphone get an immediate resolution. The focus is on offering a seamless experience for customers – as a vivo user, you can access any of the 650+ service centres located across more than 500 cities in India. Genuine spare parts are readily available and prices are clear and fair. This focus on quality and transparency builds trust and keeps repairs reliable.

Each month, the smartphone brand also throws exciting Service Days from the 14th to the 16th. If you time your visit well, you can get a 10 per cent discount on accessories, zero labour charges, and even complimentary back cases and screen guards (which are available while supplies last). The idea is to bring high-quality services within reach to as many customers as possible and offer the best of its services to Indian users.

For days when you are stuck with work, enjoy vivo's pick-up and drop service for repairs, so you don't have to miss a beat. And do not worry if you need help at an odd hour. vivo's 24/7 chat support is always just a message away.

How to Access vivo's Support Services

vivo makes every effort to ensure perfection in customer experience that covers every part of your journey with the smart device maker with several convenient options:

Online Support: Head to the official vivo India website and the “Support” section! Here, you can explore FAQs, engage in live chat, or reach out via email. 

Service Centre Visits: If you are more of a hands-on person, use the service centre locator on the vivo India website to find the nearest centre! Simply visit during operating hours, show your device and proof of purchase, and the friendly service staff will diagnose and repair your device using genuine spare parts if needed.

Pick-and-Drop Services: Enjoy the ultimate convenience with vivo's pick-and-drop service! Just contact customer support through phone or the vivo India website to request this service. Share your address and device details, and a representative will schedule a pick-up time. Once your device is repaired, it'll be delivered right back to your doorstep!

Not to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of HT Tech. The viewpoints expressed in this review article are based on the perspectives and information provided by vivo. 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Dec, 11:24 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS Plus Extra and Premium December 2024

PS Plus Extra and Premium December 2024: Exciting games like God of War Ragnarok and Resident Evil 4 to hit soon
GTA 6 release date

GTA 6 release date uncertainty holds back publishers from finalising 2025 plans in gaming industry
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 10: How to get Pushpa 2 Truck Skin

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 10: How to get Pushpa 2 Truck Skin
GTA 6 leaked screenshots reveal new details, to be twice as big as the…

GTA 6 leaked screenshots reveal new details, to be twice as big as the…
GTA 6 silence explained

GTA 6 silence explained: Former Rockstar dev reveals how fan theories fuel excitement and speculation

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets