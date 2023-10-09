Bored of waiting for GTA 6? Play these GTA games in chronological order

GTA 5 came out in 2013 and was an instant success, ultimately becoming the second-best-selling video game of all time. However, nearly a decade has passed and while there were rumours about its successor, GTA 6, being in development, there was no official information about it. That was the case until last year. Rockstar Games suffered a major leak last year when 90 early development footages of GTA 6 were leaked online, and the publisher finally put out a statement confirming the game's development, although there is no certainty over its release date. It is safe to say that the leaked footage has generated a lot of hype for GTA 6, especially after what Rockstar did with Red Dead Redemption 2.

While you wait for GTA 6 to come out, you can play these GTA games in chronological order. The first GTA games came out in 1997 but were in 2D, a format rarely anyone's interested in. If you wish to dive into the Grand Theft Auto universe, check out the mainstream GTA games you can play while you await GTA 6.

1. GTA Vice City Stories

Set in 1984, Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories puts players in the shoes of Corporal Victor "Vic" Vance. After being dishonourably discharged from the military, Vance gets involved in the world of crime and becomes the head of the criminal family that rules the city, aided by his brother Lance. The game's story leads up to the events of GTA: Vice City.

2. GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City follows the journey of former mob Tommy Vercetti who is sent to the city to keep an eye on the business dealings of his boss. After a deal goes awry, Vercetti is given one last opportunity to right his wrongs, and teams up with Lance Vance to exact revenge. However, it results in Vercetti developing a reputation of his own and forming his own crime syndicate.

3. GTA San Andreas

Considered one of the best open-world games of all time, GTA San Andreas is set in the 1990s and follows the story of Carl ‘CJ' Johnson, who returns to Los Santos after spending 5 years in prison following his mother's demise. However, crooked cops and rival gangs stand in his way as he vows to return the Grove Street families to their original glory.

4. GTA Liberty City Stories

GTA Liberty City Stories is set in 1998 and is a prequel to GTA: III. It follows the journey of Tony Cipriani who is fleeing the Italian mafia after assassinating a member of their family. In the following events, Cipriani starts working for his former employer Salvatore Leone, helping them become the most powerful crime family in the city.

5. GTA III

GTA III was the first entry into Rockstar's 3D GTA universe. The game follows the story of Claude Speed, who remains unnamed throughout the game. He is shot by his girlfriend Catalina after successfully carrying out a bank robbery together and presumed dead. Although Claude survives, he is sent to prison but breaks free en route, and gets involved in Liberty City's crime-filled world, eventually confronting his girlfriend who shot him.

6. GTA 4

Set in 2008, GTA 4 revolves around Niko Bellic who arrives in the US to unite with his cousin Roman who is burdened with debt. In an attempt to pay it off, Niko gets involved with an arms dealer and a Russian loan shark, who is later found sleeping with Roman's girlfriend. In the following events, Niko kills him which ultimately puts him in the crosshairs of the Russian mob. To survive, Niko takes aid from the city's criminal families, where he rises through the ranks.

7. GTA 5

GTA 5 is the story of Michael, Franklin and Trevor - three people from vastly different backgrounds. In the backdrop, Michael is shot by the police and presumed dead during a robbery gone wrong. Instead, he survives and now lives a lush life among the city's most elite, during which he meets Franklin, a criminal who is sent to repossess Michael's vehicle. The two join hands and carry out a heist, which Trevor sees on the TV. Not believing that Michael survived, Trevor goes to see Michael in person and joins the two as they run riot on the whole city, carrying out heists, planning assassinations, and more.

