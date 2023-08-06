Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Save up to 55% on Samsung and LG refrigerators

Amazon Freedom Sale: Summer is here, and there's no better time to upgrade your home with a brand new refrigerator to keep your food fresh and your drinks cool. Whether you're a large family or living alone, the ongoing Amazon Freedom Festival Sale brings you an incredible opportunity to find the perfect cooling companion at unbeatable prices. From top-notch brands to energy-efficient models, you can bring home your dream refrigerator with jaw-dropping discounts of up to 55% during the Amazon sale.

Here are some of the fantastic deals you can explore now during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale:

1. Samsung 653 L Frost Free Convertible 5In1, Digital Inverter Wi-Fi Enabled Side by Side Refrigerator

For those seeking a spacious and versatile cooling solution, the Samsung 653 L Side by Side Refrigerator is the ultimate choice. Its Convertible 5-in-1 mode allows you to customize storage to your needs. With a digital inverter compressor guaranteeing energy efficiency and a peaceful operation, this fridge comes with a 20-year warranty for long-lasting performance. Experience the Twin Cooling Plus feature that preserves food freshness and the convenience of Wi-Fi connectivity for easy control from anywhere. With ample capacity and innovative features like MoistFresh Zone, Powercool, and Powerfreeze, this refrigerator is a reliable addition to any household.

Read more: Amazon sale 2023 deals: Samsung to iQOO, check out these 5 best-selling smartphones

The Samsung 653 L Side by Side Refrigerator's spaciousness and versatility is amazing. The Convertible 5-in-1 mode ensures optimal storage, while the digital inverter compressor guarantees energy efficiency and longevity with a 20-year warranty. Enjoy the benefits of Twin Cooling Plus for maintaining food freshness and the convenience of Wi-Fi control. This refrigerator combines ample capacity, precise cooling, and exciting features like MoistFresh Zone, Powercool, and Powerfreeze, making it a must-have addition to your home. Currently, during the Amazon freedom sale, it is available at Rs. 86990.

B0BQC4Y4TP-1

Read more: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Save up to 35% on Lenovo, Asus, Dell laptops and desktops

2. LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

Embrace smart and efficient cooling with the LG 322 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator. With a spacious 322 L capacity, it's perfect for large families. Say goodbye to icy build-ups with its frost-free technology and revel in the energy efficiency and quiet operation of the smart inverter compressor. The convertible feature gives you the flexibility to adjust the freezer to fridge space, catering to your changing needs. Multiple shelves, a pull-out tray, and a deodorizer preserve your food's freshness while providing utmost convenience and functionality. Currently, during the Amazon sale, it is available at Rs. 37990.

B0C8NTDY55-2

3. LG 185 L 5-Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

If you're looking for a smart and economical choice, the LG 185 L Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is perfect for small families, couples, or bachelors. Sporting a 5-star energy rating, it ensures excellent efficiency and energy savings. The smart inverter compressor operates silently and comes with a 10-year warranty for unmatched performance. With toughened glass shelves offering durability and style, along with a base stand featuring a drawer for extra space, this refrigerator is a reliable and space-saving option for all your cooling needs. Currently, during the Amazon Great Freedom sale, it is available at Rs. 17290.

B0BRNX1TMX-3

Read more: Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Get amazing discount on Oppo F23! Just check out this budget gem

4. LG 242 L 3-Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

Last but not least, the LG 242 L 3-Star Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator is a reliable and energy-efficient choice for small families and bachelors. Say goodbye to tedious defrosting with its frost-free design, ensuring hassle-free maintenance. The smart inverter compressor offers excellent performance with reduced noise and increased durability, backed by a 10-year warranty. The trimless tempered glass shelves and energy-efficient LED lighting add a touch of elegance, while features like Door Cooling+, Chiller Zone, and Humidity Controller cater to various storage needs. Currently, during the Amazon Independence day sale, it is available at Rs. 24999.

B08X72GY5Q-4

Don't miss out on these fantastic deals and discounts at Amazon Freedom Festival Sale. Upgrade your refrigerator today and stay cool and refreshed!