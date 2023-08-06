Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Get amazing discount on Oppo F23! Just check out this budget gem

Amazon Freedom Festival Sale offer: Currently, the popular shopping platform is hosting the Great Freedom Festival Sale, offering a great opportunity for customers to purchase smartphones at incredibly low prices. With enticing discounts and offers, you can explore a diverse range of handsets from various brands. So, if you are planning to buy a budget-friendly smartphone under Rs. 25000, you can seize this opportunity and get yourself the feature-rich Oppo F23 5G at a massively discounted price. Not just smartphones, the Amazon sale is offering laptops, TVs, tablets, washing machines, microwaves, wearables, and other electronic gadgets with massive discounts and it will continue doing so till August 8.

Oppo F23 5G

For those with a budget under Rs. 25000, the Oppo F23 5G emerges as a standout choice. This feature-rich 5G smartphone is originally priced at Rs. 28999. This phone boasts 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. During the sale, You can grab this remarkable device for just Rs. 24999 after an instant 14 percent discount. To further reduce the price of this smartphone, you can also make use of various bank and exchange offers. Also Read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Huge price cuts rolled out on Redmi Mi 10T, Redmi Note 10S, others

Bank and Exchange Offers

SBI credit cardholders can enjoy an additional flat discount of Rs.1500 on the Oppo F23 5G. You can enhance your savings further by using exchange offers during the Amazon Freedom sale. It can potentially reduce the price by up to Rs. 23749. It is important to note that exchange discounts are influenced by the condition and brand of your old device. If your old device, which you are going to trade in, is not in good condition, you might not be able to avail of the offer.You can also get a 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI credit card on EMI transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. There is an additional discount of Rs. 500 on SBI credit card for 9 months and above on EMI transactions on Min purchase value of Rs.15000.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Features and Specifications

The Oppo F23 5G boasts a powerful combination of 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, and a Snapdragon 695 processor with Adreno 619 GPU. The storage of this model is expandable up to 1TB. It also has a dual hybrid 5G sim slot.The phone features a vibrant 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 680 nits. Also Read: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Smartphones under Rs. 15000 - check these top 5 deals

Camera

It features a triple camera setup with LED flash, including a 2-megapixel mono and a 2-megapixel microscope sensor alongside a 64-megapixel main lens. It comes with AI Color Portrait and Dual View Video. It also consists of a 32-megapixel front camera.

Battery and connectivity

This model comes with a robust 5000mAh battery and 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The Oppo F23 5G ensures you're always ready to go. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 to enhance usability. You can enjoy seamless connectivity with Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Dual SIM, 5G, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Whether you're eyeing a premium smartphone or aiming for budget-friendly excellence, the Amazon Great Freedom Sale and the Oppo F23 5G have you covered. Don't miss out on this golden opportunity to upgrade your mobile experience as the Amazon sale will go on for just a few days more. Also Read: Amazon sale 2023 deals: Samsung to iQOO, check out these 5 best-selling smartphones