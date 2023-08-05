Amazon sale 2023 deals: Samsung to iQOO, check out these 5 best-selling smartphones

Amazon Sale offers: As India prepares to commemorate its 76th Independence Day on August 15, Amazon has decided to add more excitement to the celebrations by offering interesting offers and great discounts on a wide range of products. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is now live, enabling customers to grab products at affordable prices.

Running from August 4 to August 8, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale presents users with fantastic discounts and attractive deals on various products, including smartphones, cameras, laptops, and much more.

Here are few of the top 5 best-selling smartphones the that you don't want to miss:

1. iPhone 14

The flagship iPhone 14 boasts a vibrant 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and a power-efficient A15 Bionic chip. Its 12MP dual rear camera system with Photonic Engine can capture vivid images, including shake-free action shots, due to its new action mode. Supporting 5G, the company claims that the phone delivers up to 20 hours of continuous video playback on a single charge. The base variant of the iPhone 14 is now available at a massive 16 percent discount, priced at Rs. 67499.

2. iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G includes an independent gaming chip for an elevated gaming experience. Its 5,000 mAh battery comes with 120W FlashCharge support, and the phone features a 3D cooling system, Ultra Game Mode, and Motion Controls to enhance the gaming experience. The phone's photography capabilities are supported by a 50MP GN5 OIS sensor. During the sale, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G is available at a 15 percent discount, priced at Rs. 33999.

3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has received a massive 64 percent discount, now available at Rs. 26999. This smartphone features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz and 240Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, it ensures seamless performance. Don't miss this opportunity to grab the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G at a discounted price.

4. Redmi Note 11S

The Redmi Note 11S is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It gets a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. With a quad rear camera setup featuring a 108MP primary sensor and a 16MP front camera, the company claims to offer vibrant and sharp images. The Redmi Note 11S is available in Polar White or Space Black colors at a slashed price of Rs. 12999.

5. Tecno Spark 10 5G

The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Coming to display, it features a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. With a 50MP main sensor and a long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery, the Tecno Spark 10 5G is an option you can consider. During the sale, you can choose from three colour options of Meta Black, Meta Blue, or Meta White for just Rs. 14999.

Hurry and take advantage of these incredible offers during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Don't miss out on the chance to get your hands on these best-selling smartphones at discounted prices.