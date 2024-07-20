Amazon Prime Day 2024: Get up to 70% on top kitchen appliances from Prestige, Bajaj and more

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is live now and offering significant savings on a variety of kitchen appliances. This year's sale includes huge discounts on mixer grinders, cooktops, and other essential home appliances.

List of Best Selling Products

For those updating their kitchen or seeking new appliances, Prime Day provides a chance to secure high-quality items at reduced prices. Early shoppers can take advantage of these exclusive deals to upgrade their home.

Here's top 5 deals on Best Mixer Grinders and Cooktop:

1. Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars

B075JJ5NQC-1

The Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder features four jars in different sizes, offering flexibility for various kitchen tasks. It includes an LED power indicator and high-speed blades that operate at 17,000 – 20,000 RPM for efficient blending. Available on Amazon for Rs. 2,799.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Save up to 50% on top 5 smart door locks for an enhanced security

2. Prestige Induction Cooktop

B00YMJ0OI8-2

The Prestige Induction Cooktop offers a heating capacity of 1,600 watts, allowing for quick cooking. It includes multiple menu options and an aerodynamic cooling system for immediate cooling after use. The cooktop features an anti-magnetic wall and adjusts power output based on heating needs. Available on Amazon for Rs. 1,899.

3. Bajaj ATX 4 Pop-up Toaster

B0073QGKAS-3

The Bajaj ATX 4 Pop-up Toaster accommodates larger bread slices with its broad slots. It features adjustable browning control, a dust cover, and a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning. The toaster also includes a mid-cycle cancel option. Available on Amazon for Rs. 1,299.

Also read: Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched

4. Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop

B01GFTEV5Y-4

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise Induction Cooktop operates at 1,800 watts and includes a crystal glass surface with a 7-segment LED display. It features an auto switch-off function for safety and energy efficiency. Available on Amazon for Rs. 1,299.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount

5. Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

B01GZSQJPA-5

The Philips HL7756/01 Mixer Grinder offers a powerful motor and versatile functionality with three stainless steel jars. It includes three-speed settings and a pulse function for precise blending and grinding. Available on Amazon for Rs. 2,999.