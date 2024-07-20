 Amazon Prime Day 2024: Get up to 70% on top kitchen appliances from Prestige, Bajaj and more | Home Appliances News
Home Home Appliances Home Appliances News Amazon Prime Day 2024: Get up to 70% on top kitchen appliances from Prestige, Bajaj and more

Amazon Prime Day 2024: Get up to 70% on top kitchen appliances from Prestige, Bajaj and more

Amazon Sale 2024: Looking to upgrade your kitchen appliances? Check out these top deals on mixer grinders and cooktops, offering substantial discounts on essential items for your home.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 20 2024, 15:34 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2024: Get up to 70% on top kitchen appliances from Prestige, Bajaj and more
Amazon prime sale: Looking to save on kitchen appliances? Discover top discounts on mixer grinders and cooktops now. (Pexels)

Products included in this article

32% OFF
Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturer's Warranty | Grey
(25,064)
₹3,409 ₹5,069
Buy now
Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop |Indian Menu Option|Automatic power & temperature adjustment|Automatic Voltage Control|1 year warranty|Black
(37,755)
₹2,200
Buy now 26% OFF
Bajaj ATX 4 750-Watt 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster | Dust Cover & Slide Out Crumb Tray | 6-Level Browning Controls | Mid-Cycle Cancel Feature | 2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj | White Electric Toaster
(11,233)
₹1,649 ₹2,250
Buy now 55% OFF
Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop With Crystal Glass,7 Segments LED Display, Auto Switch Off - Black
(65,301)
₹1,429 ₹3,193
Buy now 23% OFF
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)
(30,940)
₹4,069 ₹5,295
Buy now

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is live now and offering significant savings on a variety of kitchen appliances. This year's sale includes huge discounts on mixer grinders, cooktops, and other essential home appliances.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturer's Warranty | Grey 4/5 ₹ 3,409
Prestige PIC 20 1600 Watts Induction Cooktop |Indian Menu Option|Automatic power & temperature adjustment|Automatic Voltage Control|1 year warranty|Black 4/5 ₹ 2,200
Bajaj ATX 4 750-Watt 2-Slice Pop-up Toaster | Dust Cover & Slide Out Crumb Tray | 6-Level Browning Controls | Mid-Cycle Cancel Feature | 2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj | White Electric Toaster 4.2/5 ₹ 1,649
Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 watt Induction Cooktop With Crystal Glass,7 Segments LED Display, Auto Switch Off - Black 3.7/5 ₹ 1,429
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black) 4.1/5 ₹ 4,069

For those updating their kitchen or seeking new appliances, Prime Day provides a chance to secure high-quality items at reduced prices. Early shoppers can take advantage of these exclusive deals to upgrade their home.

Here's top 5 deals on Best Mixer Grinders and Cooktop:

1. Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars

B075JJ5NQC-1

The Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder features four jars in different sizes, offering flexibility for various kitchen tasks. It includes an LED power indicator and high-speed blades that operate at 17,000 – 20,000 RPM for efficient blending. Available on Amazon for Rs. 2,799.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Save up to 50% on top 5 smart door locks for an enhanced security

2. Prestige Induction Cooktop

B00YMJ0OI8-2

The Prestige Induction Cooktop offers a heating capacity of 1,600 watts, allowing for quick cooking. It includes multiple menu options and an aerodynamic cooling system for immediate cooling after use. The cooktop features an anti-magnetic wall and adjusts power output based on heating needs. Available on Amazon for Rs. 1,899.

3. Bajaj ATX 4 Pop-up Toaster

B0073QGKAS-3

The Bajaj ATX 4 Pop-up Toaster accommodates larger bread slices with its broad slots. It features adjustable browning control, a dust cover, and a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning. The toaster also includes a mid-cycle cancel option. Available on Amazon for Rs. 1,299.

Also read: Amazon Sale 2024: Honor 200 Pro, Redmi 13 5G, Samsung Galaxy M35 and more smartphones launched

4. Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise 1800 Watt Induction Cooktop

B01GFTEV5Y-4

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Cruise Induction Cooktop operates at 1,800 watts and includes a crystal glass surface with a 7-segment LED display. It features an auto switch-off function for safety and energy efficiency. Available on Amazon for Rs. 1,299.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and more premium smartphone with up to 50% discount

5. Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder

B01GZSQJPA-5

The Philips HL7756/01 Mixer Grinder offers a powerful motor and versatile functionality with three stainless steel jars. It includes three-speed settings and a pulse function for precise blending and grinding. Available on Amazon for Rs. 2,999.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 15:34 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend

Xbox Free Play Days: Here are the popular games that you can enjoy for free this weekend
GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far

GTA Online Introduces Madrazo Hits as New Daily Activity: Here's what we know so far
GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel

GTA 6 fans voice concerns over outdated GTA 5 features they hope won't return in the sequel
GTA 6

GTA 6 trailer sparks fan analysis; San Andreas VR rumours resurface-
Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza

Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Iqoo Z9x 5G, Poco M6 Pro, and other budget smartphones from top brands with best offers

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Iqoo Z9x 5G, Poco M6 Pro, and other budget smartphones from top brands with best offers
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Amazon Sale 2024: Boat, OnePlus, JBL, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000

Amazon Sale 2024: Boat, OnePlus, JBL, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs.2000

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets